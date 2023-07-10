Tori Spelling Staying At $100-A-Night Motel With Her 5 Kids Amid Dean McDermott Split!

Tori Spelling has fallen on hard times.

As Perezcious readers know, the actress is currently (maybe?!) divorcing her estranged husband Dean McDermott. Last month, Dean posted a divorce announcement on his Instagram. The Canadian actor quickly deleting it, but reports claim he has every intention of cutting ties with his wife despite efforts to mend their relationship in the past.

Amid all this controversy, Tori took their kids, Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, and stayed at a friend’s place. She was seen in a sweatshirt that read, “What the Actual F**k Is Going On,” while carrying luggage into a Pasadena residence in late June, per Page Six. Now, though, it seems she’s in need of a more long-term solution…

On Saturday, Tori and the kids were seen checking into a motel in the Los Angeles area. The digs are reportedly just $100-a-night — a far cry from the mansion she grew up in as the daughter of TV mogul Aaron Spelling! It’s also a biiiit of a downgrade from the Beverly Hilton, which she was just gushing about in a rare photo with her whole family in mid-June. Take a look:

In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, the mother could be seen walking with her children outside the motel. The 50-year-old (actually looking pretty great showing some skin in a crop top btw) seemed to be in low spirits, but some of her kids managed a smile as they each carried various-sized bags, one that was seemingly labeled “laundry,” through a parking lot and then loaded the back of a car. In other snapshots taken at a different time, Tori was seen by herself leaving her room in an oversized t-shirt and sunglasses. Check out the sightings HERE.

Now, we know what you might be thinking. It’s kinda strange Tori would’ve been the one to move out if she didn’t want to get divorced! Plus the fact that she has all the kids with her? It’d be easier for Dean to go, right?!

Well…

There is another possible explanation. Right before the divorce debacle, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed the various illnesses her kids have been facing in recent months were due to a massive mold problem in the family’s rental home in Los Angeles! She wrote on Instagram in May:

“Does anyone know how to find a major great MOLD lawyer in CA that can help our family? Our troubles are next level with our MOLD problem and the house that’s been slowly killing us for 3 years. My kids and [I] are so sick and can’t get well and our family needs help. Overwhelmed. We do need to start with an amazing lawyer who can guide us through this…”

She also said they’d been in and out of urgent care dealing with different sicknesses because of the issue. So awful.

Could this be the reason she’s now holing up in a motel?! There’s no way they should’ve been staying in the rental longer if it was making them all ill! We guess the relationship woes could be why Dean hasn’t been spotted with them… What do U think!?

[Image via Brian To/WENN/Avalon]