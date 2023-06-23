Tori Spelling Wears HILARIOUSLY Appropriate Sweatshirt While... Moving Out On Dean McDermott?!

Our thoughts exactly!!

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been keeping us all on our toes amid a very confusing possible divorce! And now it sounds like Tori is just as bewildered as the rest of us! On Wednesday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was spotted wearing a yellow sweatshirt that read on the back:

“What the Actual F**k Is Going On”

Ha! That’s exactly how we’ve felt ever since Dean posted then deleted a divorce announcement!

And get this: she wore the noteworthy piece while seemingly moving out of the home she shares with her estranged husband! Photographers caught her with kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, carrying luggage into a friend’s place in Pasadena, per Page Six. Oh, no…

Earlier this week, she was also seen in a “Boys Lie” t-shirt while her ex loaded boxes into a storage unit. They were both without their wedding rings, too! It was a similar shirt to one Ariana Madix wore after Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ cheating scandal was exposed, btw. So she’s definitely upset! Check out the latest cryptic message (below)!

Tori Spelling wears ‘What the Actual F—k Is Going on’ sweatshirt amid Dean McDermott divorce https://t.co/YiHszsHNGe pic.twitter.com/XgPWhCj0cy — Page Six (@PageSix) June 23, 2023

So, are these two really done?! Or is this just a temporary break?

If you haven’t been following the saga, the Canadian actor announced the couple was officially calling it quits after 18 years of marriage on Friday night. It was sad but certainly not out of the blue. These two have been rumored to be having problems for years.

But thing got confusing when almost immediately, he deleted the post — and then a source came out to say they WEREN’T breaking up!

On Wednesday — the same day Tori was seen maybe moving out — a source told People that Dean is “100 percent serious” about splitting and that he was already “packing his bags” as he searched for an apartment he could “afford.” Hmm. So this certainly doesn’t seem like a good sign.

At this point, Tori may feel like she doesn’t know what’s going on, but frankly we could use her help to fill us in! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

