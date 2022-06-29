Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Travis Barker

Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Asks Fans For Prayers Following Drummer's Sudden Hospitalization

Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Asks Fans For Prayers Following Drummer's Sudden Hospitalization

Travis Barker‘s daughter is asking for prayers following his hospitalization.

As we reported earlier on Tuesday evening, the drummer was suddenly rushed to the hospital earlier in the day with an unknown issue as wife Kourtney Kardashian followed the ambulance behind. Now, Travis’ 16-year-old daughter is asking her followers on social media for prayers.

Related: Travis’ Son Landon Swoons Over His Dad Marrying Kourtney Kardashian

Later on Tuesday afternoon, Alabama Barker just posted this to her Instagram Stories (below):

Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Asks Fans For Prayers Following Drummer's Sudden Hospitalization
/ (c) Alabama Barker/Instagram

Ugh.

We hope and pray that everything turns out OK.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN/Alabama Barker/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jun 28, 2022 18:44pm PDT

Share This