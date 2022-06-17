Travis Barker's Son Landon Swoons Over His Dad Marrying 'Amazing' Kourtney Kardashian!

The KarJenner krew continues to grow! And this time it’s not new babies entering the world, but new family members in the form of Travis Barker‘s own lovely crew being added to the brood!!

Of course, the Blink-182 drummer was front-and-center late last month to walk down the aisle with Kourtney Kardashian — TWICE! Perezcious readers will recall how it all first (officially) went down in Santa Barbara, and then they re-did things with a larger party of friends right after that in Portofino, Italy.

Now, the 46-year-old star’s son is opening up about the whirlwind last few weeks! Landon Barker hosted a launch party for his new clothing line, boohooMAN, this week, and the 18-year-old was all smiles when it came to talking about Kourt.

E! News outfit Daily Pop spoke with Landon at the launch party and asked about his impressions of the Poosh founder. The teenager needed just two words to explain:

“She’s amazing.”

Awww!

He continued gushing from there, too:

“I love Kourt so much. I love expanding the family.”

So sweet! You love to hear it!!

Landon raved about Kravis’ Italian destination wedding, too. The teenager sounded wise beyond his years when it came to taking in the sights of his proud poppa getting married to the mother of three in front of their loved ones.

Recalling the sweet ceremony in Portofino, Landon said:

“It was great to go out there and see my dad super happy with his new wife. It was honestly amazing. It was all a beautiful experience.”

He also gave a little insight into something interesting from the late May event in Europe!

Landon and several other close family members — including sister Alabama Barker, half-sis Atiana De La Hoya, and Kourt’s kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign — all rocked various roses as part of their attire at the wedding!

Travis’ son explained that was not initially intentional, but when everybody showed up and saw each other, they ran with it:

“It worked out very well and it was actually unplanned. I totally did not know everybody else was going to wear roses that night and then we pull up and we’re all in roses. I was like, ‘Hell yeah.'”

Amazing!

Later in the night, Landon credited his dad and fellow musician Machine Gun Kelly with getting him re-focused on making rock music after a foray into rap, explaining Travis’ drum work has been “a big inspiration.”

And Landon ALSO says that Kourtney has apparently been a big inspiration for Travis — at least when it comes to fashion!

Per Page Six, the 18-year-old celeb son said:

“When he started being with his wife, he started stepping up his fashion a little bit, just so he can get on her level. … For the longest time I was even more fashionable than my dad, [but] he stepped it up a lot. Now he can out-dress me.”

LOLz! Amazing!

Definitely good on Travis for wisely taking in all of that Kardashian fashion knowledge and putting it to work. And even better to hear Landon loves the new additions to the family!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Landon Barker/Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]