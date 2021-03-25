Kris Jenner Recalls The Time She & Caitlyn Once Had S*x While Khloé Was Under The Bed! OMG!

Poor Khloé Kardashian!

Kris Jenner went on Ellen DeGeneres‘ mightily struggling talk show and sat down for an interview airing Thursday to promote the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

And Kris, ever the shrewd momager who knows how to create a buzz, wasted no time giving the daytime TV host pure gold in the form of an incredible (and traumatic!) story from Khloé’s childhood. This is SO awkward!!!

As the 65-year-old family matriarch told it to Ellen, sometime back in the ’90s, she and Caitlyn Jenner “had a little bit of hanky panky” one night. There was just one problem: Khloé and one of her friends had been hiding under the bed the whole time, and they apparently heard EVERYTHING!

OMG!!!

As Kris explained it, things started innocently enough when the future Revenge Body host and her pal decided to play a game of hide-and-seek. But, well, the girls hid a little too well, it seems (below):

“They hid under my bed and stayed there for a really long time and in the meantime, Bruce — at the time — and I came into the bed and went to sleep. … And we had a little bit of hanky panky [while] the kids were still under the bed.”

Oh, no! Apparently, the girls stayed under the bed as long as they could handle it before trying to sneak out in the middle of the night — when they promptly got caught.

Kris recalled (below):

“Well, they were so scared, they stayed there for hours and in the middle of the night, when they were sure we were both asleep, they snuck out and we caught them sneaking out. They couldn’t have possibly known what we were doing, but I think as they got older they figured it out.”

Um… YEAH! We don’t even want to think about what s*x noises they could have heard!! Kris admitted it’s not exactly Khloé’s favorite story to talk about, calling it “traumatizing” and half-joking that the youngest Kardashian daughter “has PTSD over that one.”

Ch-ch-check out her virtual interview for more of that story (below):

Too funny!

Well, it’s funny now, at least. Too traumatizing for those poor hide-and-seekers at the time! LOLz!!!

Kris On Kim…

The multi-tasking momager didn’t just swap old s*x stories with Ellen on Thursday. She also got down to business — briefly — when the host pressed her on Kim Kardashian‘s current status and well-being amid her divorce from Kanye West.

Commenting on her 40-year-old daughter — and her grandchildren, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1, the San Diego-born grandmother said:

“Kim’s good. Kim is really, really busy — working on all her different projects that she’s doing it. Not sure how she does it with all those [my] grand babies. She’s got a lot of energy that kid.”

Hey, that’s coming from a mom of six — who is now a grandmother of ten — so clearly they’ve all got a lot of energy! Ha! But Kris is clearly so, so proud of her beloved lawyer-to-be, telling Ellen:

“She’s so focused and she’s just passionate about the whole thing — and everything she stands for. I see her studying. It’s in her schedule every single day when I get the kids daily schedules — the study time is always blocked out so nothing else can get in the way. I’m proud of her.”

Love it!

…And What About Poor Khloé?!

Old-school ’90s accidental s*x observations aside, Kris also did — er, didn’t? — break some news about her 36-year-old daughter and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, too. Ellen pressed Kris on Khloé’s relationship status considering she’s recently been showing off a “giant ring” on her left ring finger. Ever the tease, though, Kris coyly danced around the subject, telling DeGeneres:

“That’s a good ring. I think she just loves jewelry, she loves a good — you know — ring. You should ask Khloé that!”

Ugh!!!! Haha. Might as well be a “yes”! And Kris weighed in on Khloé’s parenting future, too! As you know based on our reporting, the former late night radio DJ and her NBA-playing man are trying for a second child to join 2-year-old daughter True Thompson.

Based on Kris’ comments on Ellen, it sounds like she’s more than ready to be a grandmother — again! Jenner said (below):

“I think it’s so great that they want to do that again and have a sibling for True because there’s nothing bigger than a big family and brothers and sisters. Kids and family are] just my heart. I’m really happy. I just want them to be happy and True will be so excited.”

Awww! And to think, maybe one day that little kid will grow up to sneak under Khlo-money’s bed while she enjoys some “hanky panky,” and the lovely traumatic family cycle will continue! Yeeeesh! JK! We take it back, we’re not trying to put that evil out there for future generations… LOLz!!!

Ch-ch-check out more of Kris on Ellen in the clip (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Always so much going on in the KarJenner world… both past and present! Sound OFF with your reactions to everything you read and saw here, all down in the comments (below)!

