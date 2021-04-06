Kris Jenner Delivers Subtle Kanye Dig With Family Easter Present -- But Kim's Still Showing (Some) Support!

Kris Jenner is letting the world know where Kanye West stands within her family — and she doesn’t care whether it’s subtle or not!

As we previously included in our celeb Easter Sunday rundown, the KarJenner family matriarch purchased brand new Callaway-brand golf clubs for all the adults in her family to celebrate the big day.

She also made sure the clubs were included within a customized golf bag stitched with each of the reality TV star’s names for all of her kids — Rob, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie. Truly, the perfect get-together gift for the family while they spend their time in Palm Springs!

But it was the customizable stitching that really drew our attention!

If you look closely (below), you can see Kim’s bag simply has her maiden name on it, listed as “Kim Kardashian” without the “West” that had been typical in her name prior to making her divorce move:

Dayum!

It’s subtle, but it’s definitely there — the former couple hasn’t even made it through the divorce yet and Kris is already cutting his memory (and his last name) out of the family. Oh, well!

Kim herself seemed to want to show a little more support to her estranged husband, even if it was a little more indirectly.

On Easter morning, prior to all the golf shenanigans thanks to her momager, the KKW Beauty founder showed off a series of workout pics while rockin’ a bright yellow two-piece exercise outfit.

But if you look closely through the series of snaps (below), you’ll see it’s actually the sliders — yes, those are Yeezy-branded sliders — that got our attention on this one:

Wow!!!

Even fans called out Kim’s footwear decision — an interesting one, of course, considering she’s very publicly divorcing the man who made those sliders!

Still, followers were all about Kim’s shoe sense:

“Kim still promoting Kanye’s Yeezys >>>” “Damn Kim got all them unreleased yeezys” “Kim still rocking yeezys heavy .. everyday too, there’s still hope for my parents lol” “I hope Kanye gets Kim’s Yeezys back in the divorce” “Kim in Yeezys is what i needed to see today” “Kim still wearing yeezys, she’s not a bitter ex” “Psst… kim… you don’t have to wear the Yeezys anymore. Girl, you’re free.” “Kim K is not divorcing Kanye because she still rocking Yeezys”

Hmmm… yeah, so, we’re not so sure about that last comment there! Pretty sure they are still getting divorced! Still, it’s kind of nice to see one ex support the other like this, isn’t it?! What do U make of Kim’s shoe choice, Perezcious readers?? And what about Kris’ low-key shade??

Sound OFF about everything with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Kris Jenner/Instagram/WENN/Instar]