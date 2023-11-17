Fans SLAM Travis Barker For Going Back To Recording Studio One Week After Kourtney Kardashian Gave Birth

Criticism is following Travis Barker like a dark cloud.

Just days after the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney Kardashian were slammed for sharing revealing maternity pics on Instagram, he’s making headlines again. On Wednesday, the 48-year-old was spotted hitting up DTA studio in El Lay with his bandmates and pal Fred Durst for what we imagine to be a jam sesh. He showed off his signature gothic style in an oversized black graphic tee, baggy black pants, a beanie, and black shades as he walked into the studio from his car.

But his outfit wasn’t at the forefront of fans’ minds…

Related: North West Gives ‘Nightmare’ Review Of Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Dress!

Following the celeb spotting, fans took to Reddit to criticize the fact that he’d seemingly left Kourt at home with brand new baby Rocky — to go hang out with his buds. One user wrote:

“Ummmm Travis hanging out with his pals while Kourt looks after their newborn baby at home? I’d be annoyed”

Yeah, we can see that, we guess, except… It’s been a week. This is his job. He has to go back eventually, right? And we have to figure he wouldn’t have gone without her blessing. Right?

There were plenty who came to his defense:

“I mean, my husband went back to work after a few days. Of course we’re not famous and don’t have a ton of money but I don’t think it’s a big deal.” “Travis seems like someone who needs a lot of attention, I’m sure she’s grateful for a break.”

One user pointed out that the work load probably wasn’t ALL on the Lemme founder anyway:

“Eh, it’s probably the nannies who are taking care of the baby anyway”

We’re not sure… We know Kourt is a pretty involved momma! But new dads who aren’t rich and famous have to go back to work pretty quickly. It feels like he’s being judged by a harsher standard. Hmm.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via The Kardashians/Hulu & MEGA/WENN]