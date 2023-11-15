Kourtney Kardashian Goes Topless For NSFW Travis Barker Birthday Post -- And Fans Are UPSET?!

Kourtney Kardashian is wishing Travis Barker a happy birthday — but fans are less than impressed.

On Tuesday, the new mother took to Instagram to share some sweet words for the Blink-182 drummer on his special day. She wrote:

“To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything… I wish you the happiest birthday. You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever.”

Awww! But it isn’t the words that have tongues wagging! It was the photos!

The Lemme founder included a carousel of steamy maternity pics from before the pair welcomed Rocky, in which the lovebirds posed shirtless in denim. In one pic, Kourt wrapped her arms around the tattooed drummer while showing off a bit of side boob, while another showed them both facing the cameras with Travis covering the 44-year-old’s chest with his hands — totally channeling Janet Jackson’s iconic topless ’90s Rolling Stones cover. Scroll through (below):

HAWT!!! But it seems like after fans began theorizing that the 48-year-old was “controlling” over Kourtney, they just don’t care to see any updates on him.

In the comments, critics slammed the photoshoot, saying things like:

“I feel sick looking at these images” “The way he is ‘claiming’ her body is just gross. Like we get it.. you f**k.”

Other fans say they feel bad for the spouses’ older children, as they will “eventually” see the pics:

“This is just gross. Her poor kids when they eventually see these.” “I feel so sorry for their children. These people have such poor judgment. It’s not like they are young and don’t know any better.” “Could you imagine what it would feel like as her child to see a picture like this?”

Kourt, of course, shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, while Travis shares Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Half these kids are all over social media themselves, so we’re guessing this isn’t as shocking as fans think. Though we’d guess they aren’t fans of the PDA either! LOLz!

But some fans just didn’t care for the photoshoot overall, saying:

“This looks like a prison conjugal visit. ” “These are the weirdest maternity pictures I have ever seen lol” “These are types of pictures you just keep to yourself lol” “All the money you have and you can’t get tasteful maternity photos?”

Yikes. People really didn’t hold back…

There were plenty of supporters, though! Some fans wrote more positive comments like:

“You are the cutest couple Congrats on Baby Rocky! What a blessing ” “Gives me 80’s vibes” “Mom and Dad. Cuties ” “Awww what a beautiful and thoughtful post Kourtney. The chemistry between you and Travis is indescribable. You’ve both come so far and should be so proud. Happy birthday Travis, I wish you many more to come”

What do YOU think of the pics, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via The Kardashians/Hulu]