Kim Kardashian Hasn't Met Baby Rocky -- Kourtney Has An 'Invite-Only' Rule In Place!

How bad is the divide between Kourtney Kardashian and her fam? So much so they haven’t all met the new baby yet! And in the case of Kim Kardashian, the focus of the family feud, it may be a while…

Kourt brought baby Rocky, her first child with hubby Travis Barker, home from the hospital for the first time on Tuesday. But three days later it seems the KarJenners are still waiting for their chance to come by!

A source told The US Sun on Friday that the Poosh founder has figured out a system for letting her family members come see her and her son:

“Kourtney is going to be introducing the new baby to her family on an ‘invite-only’ basis.”

Yep, it’s just the Barkers for now — Kravis, Alabama and Landon Barker, Penelope, Mason, and Reign Disick, and Atiana de la Hoya get to do some bonding first:

“[Kourtney] and Travis have communicated that they will be taking ‘family only’ time for the newly blended family and for Kourt to rest, and then they will be inviting the extended family over on an individual basis.”

The other KarJenners will have to sit through a single-file queue. The insider says:

“So now everyone’s talking about where Kim will be on the list.”

Yeah, considering the sisters have had a real hard time seeing eye-to-eye lately, to say the least, it makes sense Kim would be last. But who’s first? Why, baby-crazy grandmomma Kris Jenner, obvi! The source says:

“Obviously, Kris will be first — but who is going to get the second invite?”

We’re guessing Rob then Khloé Kardashian, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner, in no particular order. And maybe even Scott Disick before Kim? After all, he is the kid’s siblings’ father. He’s going to be in his life, right?

But Kim, well… she has to get an invite eventually. Kourt wouldn’t really weaponize her sister’s desire to meet her nephew, would she? Would she?? Well, maybe. The insider says the thinking behind this plan is pretty much how it sounds! Kourt has a reason she’s saying, and a real reason:

“Kourtney has said it’s a germs thing — to protect the baby and not expose him to any risk — but it’s, like, part of her new strategy to keep everyone at arm’s length.”

Well, she did say she wanted to get some distance. We expect this means no Hulu cameras in the house for a good long while, too. That mean’s we’ll be the last to be invited to meet the baby! LOLz!

What do YOU think of Kourtney’s “invite-only” policy??

