Awkward! Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Asked About Taylor Swift Engagement On Red Carpet!

Kayla Nicole is making it clear where she stands when it comes to questions about her ex boyfriend’s engagement — she does NOT want to be involved!

On Thursday, the sports journalist attended the House of Champion event as a part of New York Fashion Week, and when DailyMail.com tried to get the juicy deets on her opinion on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s engagement, she shut ’em down!

Kayla’s response to being asked if she has “any comment” on the big Tayvis news?

“Oh, no, no, no.”

Ha!

We can’t say we blame her! Would YOU want to be asked about your ex’s new engagement? Especially after a not-so-chill breakup… And especially especially if your ex-man’s new gal has throngs of fans who are going to pick apart anything bad you say! No wonder she’s zipped up!

Kayla did feel comfortable talking about someone else’s love life though! She confirmed she’s still single! And she let ’em know exactly what she’s looking for in a man:

“I love a very honest man. A man of really great character. Someone who likes to have fun. Spontaneous, great relationship with their family, has really good girlfriends. The list is long!”

Sounds like girl knows what she wants! A solid relationship and to be LEFT ALONE about her old one!

What do U think about Kayla’s quick dodge of that question, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

