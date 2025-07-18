Got A Tip?

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler Has The Sweetest Things To Say About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce!

Adam Sandler is a BIG Tayvis fan!

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the iconic movie star just couldn’t hold back from gushing about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

As you probably heard, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has some acting dreams — and he landed a role in Adam’s Happy Gilmore 2! You can get a glimpse of his role in the trailer (below):

Working alongside KillaTrav, according to the 58-year-old, has really opened his eyes to how great the NFL all-star is as a man. According to the 50 First Dates alum, Travis is “such a gentle, nice guy”:

“[He’s] funny as hell, he’s like the guys I grew up with. I remember, when I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school. Just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say to him.”

Adam went on to add that Trav is a total “stud”:

“He’s a great actor and a great human.”

Aww! SO sweet! And of course, Adam already knew how wonderful Tay Tay is, though. He said in the interview that the pop star is “incredible”:

“Taylor’s so damn nice to my family and has always been. My kids [Sadie and Sunny] have met Taylor a bunch of times over the years and she’s ridiculously nice to them. And warm.”

Watch for yourself around the 6:12 mark (below):

Knowing Travis is such a big fan of Adam, he must be over the moon to hear this. This is far from the first time the comedian has expressed his love for Taylor, too!

What do U think about Adam’s gushing over Tayvis, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Jul 18, 2025 12:30pm PDT

