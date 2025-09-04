Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Attacked For 'Misogynistic' Post Mocking Taylor Swift -- But What REALLY Happened??

Donna Kelce is ready to be a grandma! But fans are now calling her out for sharing a “misogynistic” post amid her excitement!

If you’ve been on social media since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement late last month, you’ve likely noticed Mama Kelce using her platforms to celebrate the happy news. She’s so thrilled — it’s super cute! But now, her social media activity has put her in HOT water!! Oh, no!

Late last week, in honor of the proposal, comedian Leanne Morgan shared a clip from her stand-up set in which she discussed the romance, joking about the pop star:

“Her uterus is aching, and she wants a baby. She wants a baby, and it’s time. It’s time for her to want a baby and she wants to breed with that big old Kelce boy.”

Leanne even joked about what Taylor probably thinks about Donna’s fashion and cooking, teasing, “Of course, she wants to have a baby with him and his people.” In the comments, the performer tagged the proud mom, writing:

“Congratulations, girl!!! Wahoo!!!!! Grand babies playing ball AND singing!!!”

Donna seemingly approved of the message since she agreed to be a collaborator on the joint post — meaning it showed up on her Instagram feed! And this pissed Swifties off!!

Blasting the 72-year-old for the move and supporting the offensive message, fans argued on X (Twitter):

“It’s called internalized misogyny” “Lol 100 percent it’s some weird ass s**t to post but is 100 percent something a 72-year-old woman would post” “Making misogynistic comments about a woman and her body is not ‘such a mom thing to do’ lmao” “I can see why she liked it, she probably liked the attention the comedian gave her. It is still weird though that she didn’t think it through before liking it because the ‘comedy’ about Taylor is f***ing weird and misogynistic and insensitive because not all women CAN have babies and some also don’t want to” “are we past calling women breeders in 2025 or” “Omg I’m sooooo done!!! This is the most invasive and disgusting thing I’ve seen!”

Others defended her, pointing out:

“That’s such a mom thing to do though. Like, she wants grandchildren… who do you think is going to be the main pressure for that? Their moms lol” “We need to give her some slack. I’m sure if Taylor was uncomfortable either Travis, Taylor, or someone from their teams would say something. For all we know it was an accident. But what we are not going to do is get into their family business” “It’s her son. She probably found it amusing until fans bullied her about it. Taylor would be disgusted about that.” “literally think she liked this because all she heard was she hopes Taylor is going to give her a grandkid” “Easy on momma Kelce.”

Donna seems to have realized her mistake since she’s not a collaborator on the upload and it’s not on her page anymore. Honestly, it seems like she just didn’t know what she was doing! Social media can be confusing — it seems unlikely that she actually meant to accept that joint post! After all, when she was celebrating the engagement, she uploaded a whole screenshot of a viral tweet as her Facebook banner (rather than, you know, editing it to just include the childhood pics she wanted to share). Donna didn’t grow up on the internet like some Gen Zers. Cut her some slack!

She’s always been super sweet to and respectful about Taylor ever since the singer entered the picture, we doubt she’d ever do something intentionally rude!

Thoughts, y’all? Let us know (below).

