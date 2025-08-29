Donna Kelce Is 'Saving Little Things' From Travis & Taylor Swift's Engagement: 'She Wants To Remember Every Detail'!

Donna Kelce sounds like she’s ready to start a Tayvis scrapbook! And we don’t blame her!

Of course, the whole world was rocked on Tuesday when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement. The whole thing was SO magical — and every detail Ed Kelce has been spilling just makes it all the more romantic. The flowers, the big surprise, the gorgeous ring… It’s just what our fav power couple deserves! And as they plan for forever, the Kelce matriarch is making sure they don’t miss out on some keepsakes from this special time.

While speaking to People on Friday, a source dished on Donna’s “sentimental” habits:

“Donna is already saving little things from this time like photos, notes, and flowers. She is very sentimental about it. She wants to remember every detail, so she has been holding onto mementos from their first days as an engaged couple.”

Aww!!

Related: Travis’ Favorite Song On Taylor’s New Album REVEALED!

They’ll no doubt appreciate looking back on all this in the future. How sweet and thoughtful of her! This comes right after she changed her Facebook cover photo to that ADORABLE pic of Taylor and Travis when they were young, too.

Meanwhile, Tay and Trav aren’t in a hurry to get to the wedding planning stuff just yet, per the insider:

“Taylor and Travis have been in celebration mode ever since the engagement. They are not in the wedding planning phase yet. Right now they just want to enjoy being engaged and they are going to take their time with it.”

Plus, they’re just glad it’s no longer a big secret:

“It has been a relief not having to keep it a secret anymore and they are glad it is out in the open. Both families are overjoyed. There were toasts, happy tears and everyone is thrilled for them. Friends have been stopping by and sending little gifts. It has all been intimate, nothing over the top.”

We’re just so happy for them! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Taylor Swift/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]