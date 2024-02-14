Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce Was Forced To Move Due To 'Safety' Concerns After Some SCARY Encounters!

Turns out Travis Kelce‘s big move wasn’t a romantic gesture — he was actually trying to escape all his new fans!

Back in the early days of the football player’s relationship with Taylor Swift, he quickly moved into a $6 million mansion in a gated community, seemingly to gain more space for himself and his girlfriend. But now his brother Jason Kelce is opening up about the scary circumstances surrounding the move!

In Monday’s new episode of The Big Podcast With Shaq, the Philadelphia Eagles star opened up about the “drawbacks” of fame, insisting:

“Travis knows way more than I do.”

Elaborating, he went on:

“[Travis] had to completely move out of his house. People were just staying by his house. I mean [for] safety reasons, [he had to move.] And the first day he moved into the new house … [in] a gated community, somebody knocks on the back window of the house.”

Jeez! That’s freaky!

While they’ve always been used to popularity in the sports world, the brothers are “still learning” how to navigate their new statuses, the 36-year-old continued:

“Listen, we’ve always been big in the football world, Travis especially. The Taylor world and the pop culture world, that’s a whole different level. It’s just an added level, a new demographic that wasn’t there before.”

Thankfully, it seems like the Kansas City Chiefs star is willing to put up with whatever he has to for his romance with the pop star! Remember, way back in November when they opened up about their relationship in WSJ. Magazine, he revealed:

“Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them …. I’ve never dealt with it. But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange.”

So good that he gets it! Though we do hope he’s figured out some better security around his new place! That window-knocking incident must’ve been SO unnerving — especially after all the effort he went through to get into a gated community!!

Hear Jason get candid about all this (below):

