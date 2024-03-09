Taylor Swift Is ‘Really Integrated’ Into Travis Kelce’s Family: They Have ‘Fully Embraced Her’

Taylor Swift is just one of the Kelces now!

As we’ve been following the 34-year-old singer’s romance with Travis Kelce, we’ve heard a lot about how their families get along very well. And with how the Kansas City Chiefs player and his older brother Jason Kelce so easily refer to “Tay” as part of the family these days, it’s no surprise to hear how close she’s gotten to the tight-knit football bunch.

Now, though, insiders for US Weekly are giving a new perspective on just how loved-up the couple are within their circles. On Friday a source dished to the outlet that the Anti Hero singer is close with her beau’s momma Donna Kelce in particular:

“Both of their families love them as a couple and Taylor has become even more close with Travis’ mom. Taylor has really been integrated into the family.”

Aww!

That’s not all, though! Apparently Taylor has also “enjoyed” getting to know her man’s bestie Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes, as well as Jason’s wife Kylie Kelce:

“They have fully embraced her. It’s a whole new world and chapter for her.”

Too sweet! She deserves all that love!

As far as she and Travis go, though, they’re getting more “serious” according to the source, and he’s doing everything he can to support her during his break:

“Travis and Taylor are still in the ‘honeymoon’ phase and the relationship is serious. They are on the same page about the future but are not rushing marriage or the next step … Travis is going the extra mile to make sure he is showing support for Taylor during his off time. He is so happy he can be there for her, and show up for her even during the international leg of her tour.”

We just love their Love Story! Hopefully things continue to work out for the best between them. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

