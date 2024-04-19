Is Taylor Swift's New Song The Alchemy About Travis Kelce? See The Lyrics And SWOON!

Looks like Travis Kelce is Taylor Swift‘s latest muse!

Not that we’re surprised by that, necessarily. We knew it was going to happen! And now, with The Tortured Poets Department dropping on Friday and taking over the world, here we are!! The 34-year-old songstress just released her 11th (!!) studio album with TTPD, and already, fans are charging headlong into a deep analysis of every single track. (And we are, too! LOLz!) But when it comes to one in particular, The Alchemy, you don’t need to go that deep! The signs are RIGHT THERE!!

So, very obviously, the lyrics are chock full of football references. That makes sense, considering Taylor’s love is the tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs and a Super Bowl winner. She alludes to that at one point in the chorus of The Alchemy by referencing amateurs being cut from the team and winners getting “the crown,” as you can see (below):

“So when I touch down / Call the amateurs and cut ’em from the team / Ditch the clowns, get the crown / Baby, I’m the one to be / ‘Cause the sign on your heart / Said it’s still reserved for me / Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy”

But that’s not all! Not by a long shot! In the song’s bridge, Taylor appears to directly reference the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory and the emotional highs that came with the couple’s postgame celebration together on the field:

“Shirts off, and your friends lift you up, over their heads / Beer stickin’ to the floor, cheers chanted ’cause they said / ‘There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league’ / Where’s the trophy? He just comes, running over to me”

Awww!

And there’s more!! Later, in another chorus, TayTay swings about how “these blokes warm the benches.” Using the word “blokes” might be an interesting way to call back to her ill-fated relationship with UK-born Joe Alwyn while turning that into a football reference, too, ya know?! She croons:

“These blokes warm the benches / We’ve been on a winning streak / He jokes that ‘It’s heroin, but this time with an E’ / ‘Cause the sign on your heart / Said it’s still reserved for me / Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?”

Very, very interesting, huh?!?! Listen along for yourself (below):

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Is that about Travis or what?? Like we said up top, we pretty much expected at least a few references to Travis in TTPD. But we’re still humming and vibrating with excitement now that we can finally hear them!! But what about you?! Sound OFF with your takes down in the comments (below)!!

[Image via The Tonight Show/SNL/YouTube]