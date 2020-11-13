KUWTK Season Finale: Tristan Thompson Approaches Kris Jenner To Make Amends For Cheating Scandals!

Tristan Thompson is doing his best to be the man he should’ve always been… so, better late than never?

The NBA star was the focal point of Thursday night’s season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and for him, the episode was all about making amends for his past cheating scandals. And it wasn’t just baby momma Khloé Kardashian that he pursued in seeking forgiveness!

The season 19 finale opened with Tristan shown talking on video chat with Malika Haqq, Khloé’s long time best friend. As she urged the 29-year-old pro athlete to talk to the Revenge Body host AND her momager about getting back into the family groove after past indiscretions, he opened up about his emotional state:

“Losing her made me lose a part of myself, and I was going down a path that was not who I wanted to be. And the toughest part is when I first met Khloé, I told Kris, ‘I would love to take your daughter to Cleveland,’ and I gave her my word that I was going to protect her daughter and I failed. That kills me the most — you look someone in the eyes, someone you respect and have high regards for, and you let them down.”

Yeah, well, considering the Cleveland Cavaliers star’s multiple indiscretions, including the whole Jordyn Woods thing in February 2019, he kind of has no one to blame but himself, ya know?! But we digress…

Eventually, Tristan did take Malika’s advice, and he sought out Kris Jenner to try to ask for forgiveness and clean up his nasty past with the KarJenner fam.

Tristan was remarkably candid in his convo with the 65-year-old family matriarch, at one point saying:

“I remember you telling me, ‘That’s my baby girl, that’s my bunny.’ So when I hurt her with all the actions I did, it really affected me a lot because of how much I let you down and our relationship, because you viewed me as a son.”

Wow!

Never one to miss a beat, Kris laid it on in return, explaining what really mattered:

“When you hurt her, you hurt me, you hurt all of us. But the bottom line is we just want her to be happy, and we want you to be happy, and we want you to be happy as a family and we want True to be happy.”

In a confessional after the sit-down, KJ continued from there:

“Tristan and I have always had a really close relationship. All the mending and healing that has gone on has made me feel good about him as a person.”

Awww!

It’s one thing to have Kris in your corner — and sure, she’s a powerful ally in that family — but Tristan’s next move was to get real with the person who really mattered.

During his second candid discussion of the night, the basketball star got dressed down by Khloé, and deservedly so. Sharing her frustration over his mid-pandemic behavior changes for the better, the Good American founder said to him:

“For almost a year now, you’ve been a different person. It frustrates me, because I’m like, why now? Why are you the man I dreamed of currently? Why couldn’t you be that when we were together? One of my fears is you’re going to keep acting like this until you get what you want, and when you do, you’re going to turn into the old Tristan again.”

And while Thompson did his best to assuage those fears, telling his ex that he’s grown to a point where he knows what he wants out of life, that wasn’t quite enough yet for True’s momma.

Skeptical about Tristan’s ultimate intentions, Khloé ended up telling him:

“Do I love you? A million percent. Am I currently in love with you? No. But would it be great if I could have this fairy tale ending? Yes, but just because you have a family with someone doesn’t mean you have to stay with someone if it’s not the best fit. I don’t know what the future holds.”

Of course, we know what that future holds now, as the pair seemingly got back together again before moving forward. At least until this week’s latest drama!

Never a dull moment in KarJenner land!!!

BTW, you can “katch-up” with the whole episode (below) ICYMI on air on Thursday night! Not only is there plenty of Tristan drama here, but the fam also dove straight into Scott Disick‘s aborted mid-pandemic rehab plans and the possibility that he and Kourtney Kardashian might be considering baby number four. Yes, really!!!

Ch-ch-check out ALL that and more down (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! What do U think of Tristan getting the guts to go talk to Kris like that??

And are you sad that the season finale came so soon?? Won’t be long now until they’re off the air forever… ahhhhh!!!

Sound OFF about everything KUWTK-related in the comments (below)!

