Tristan Thompson Parties In Greece After It’s Revealed He’s Expecting Baby No. 2 With Khloé Kardashian

Tristan Thompson seemed completely unbothered about the heat he has been receiving ever since it was revealed he and Khloé Kardashian are awaiting the imminent arrival of their second child together via surrogate.

The 31-year-old basketball player was spotted living it up while on vacation in Mykonos, Greece. According to pictures obtained by Dailymail.com, Tristan appeared to be in good spirits as he was strolling down the streets of the city on Friday afternoon. He stepped out for the outing in style, sporting a short-sleeved turquoise paisley button-up shirt and matching shorts paired with a pair of white sneakers, sunglasses, and a silver chain necklace.

The athlete also offered a peek into his night out, taking to Instagram Stories to share since-deleted videos of famed Turkish chef Nurset Gökçe – nicknamed Salt Bae – preparing a meal for him and his friends right in front of them.

While Tristan has been active on social media, he has yet to address the fact that he and Khloé are getting ready to welcome a son together any day now. As we previously reported, the Good American founder confirmed the baby news in a statement to ET, saying:

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

This means that the baby was conceived before it was revealed that Tristan not only cheated on Koko again with Maralee Nichols, but that affair resulted in the birth of a baby boy, Theo, who was born in December. Yeesh…

And even though Tristan and Khloé are expecting a new bundle of joy, they have NOT rekindled their relationship. In fact, a source told Us Weekly that they do not even speak anymore unless it is about co-parenting matters:

“Khloé and Tristan are coparenting, but not speaking [outside] of coparenting, that is the only communication they have anymore. Tristan has realized that he’s a parental figure to True and the new baby [and] that’s all he is to Khloé right now.”

As for how they plan to navigate this next chapter in their lives, the 38-year-old reality star plans on having the baby “full time.” However, she fully expects Tristan to be hands-on with their son. An insider previously told People:

“Just like they do with True, Khloé will co-parent the baby with Tristan. Tristan is the dad and Khloé wants him involved as much as possible. He is great with True.”

Hopefully, these two can continue to amicably co-parent for the sake of their kids.

