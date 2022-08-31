Khloé Kardashian Speaks About Her Infant Son For The First Time!

Khloé Kardashian is speaking out about the baby boy she just welcomed into the world.

The TV star and ex-partner Tristan Thompson recently welcomed a son via surrogate to cap off their whirlwind year. As you know, the NBA star has been involved in a major paternity scandal with baby momma Maralee Nichols following the unexpected birth of their son late last year. That whole drama played out in gut-wrenching detail both on social media in real time, and later on The Kardashians.

But it’s time for Khloé to look on the bright side of things now that she has her baby boy in the house! And that’s exactly what she’s doing in this new chat!

The 38-year-old Good American founder spoke to Elle in an interview published on Tuesday. In the chat, Khlo-money shared her very first public comments about the little boy. And she got real about how difficult parenting the child — and 4-year-old daughter True Thompson too — can be at times.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author told the mag:

“Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift. I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts [of parenting].”

Awww!

And she’s not downplaying how serious her role as mother is, either. The former late night radio DJ added:

“It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young.”

True that!

We’re just so excited Khloé decided to expand her family, and that True has a little sibling to grow up with from here on out.

So great!!!

