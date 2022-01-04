Tristan Thompson Delivered Nearly 100 Roses To Daughter True Hours BEFORE Spilling Baby Bombshell!

Making amends?

Hours before Tristan Thompson came clean about the results of his paternity test (no surprise: he’s a dad again!), True Thompson‘s dad was spotted picking up the 3-year-old from gymnastics class with dozens of roses!!

A video of the NBA star was captured on Monday showing the Sacramento Kings star sitting in the passenger side of a large SUV. A person approaches with a huge bouquet of red roses, which the driver accepts and places in the backseat. Moments later, Tristan steps out of the car, puts on a face mask, and heads inside to get his baby girl. The whole encounter seems SUPER casual, considering the major bombshell he was about to drop on socials! Check out the video obtained by TMZ HERE.

Sources close to Thompson confirmed the roses — nearly 100 of them! — were for Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter, whom he hadn’t seen in a few days. With the 30-year-old in town to play the Lakers on Tuesday, it was the perfect time for him to report for dad duty. You know, before things get too complicated as he plans to co-parent his son with fitness guru Maralee Nichols.

This big gesture has us thinking about Khloé’s truly cryptic Instagram Story from early Tuesday morning (above). The reality star took to IG to post a pic of two large fortune cookies and what we assume is True’s hand. There was no caption to indicate just what she was thinking or feeling after her longtime lover confirmed he had fathered another baby (while, at the time, still dating the Kardashian).

Perhaps those giant fortune cookies were a gift from Tristan for True?? Roses and a sweet treat are a classic way to win over a girl’s heart. Still, he seems to be ignoring the most important girl of all! Where’s the 37-year-old’s apology gift basket?? Not that anything would help at this point…

As we reported, the professional athlete confirmed he is the father of Nichols’ baby boy after weeks of denying the personal trainer’s claims. It was seemingly obvious he cheated on True’s momma from the moment the news made headlines in early December, and he’s finally owning up to his mistake in a public apology to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum. He wrote:

“Khloé, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you.”

The exes split in May, and insiders believe KoKo won’t ever consider getting back together with the athlete romantically. Not hard to see why!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think the roses and fortune cookies are connected? And, if so, should Tristan have showered the Good American founder with some gifts, too?

