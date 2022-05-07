Florida Truck Driver Arrested After Allegedly Attempting To Set 1-Year-Old On Fire At A New York Gas Station

What the actual f**k. A Florida truck driver was arrested this week after he allegedly drenched a 1-year-old in “flammable liquid” and attempted to light the baby on fire at an upstate gas station.

According to a press conference from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, the incident took place on Tuesday morning at a Love’s Truck Stop in Tyre, New York. Deputies were called to the gas station after someone reported that were fires erupting inside the building. When police arrived at the scene, they “located two suspects that allegedly started and attempted to start the fires.” The two – one of whom has been identified as Jamie Avery Jr. – were soon detained. But what law enforcement found next was truly disturbing…

Sheriff Timothy Luce revealed that the two men “were in the company of a 1-year-old child that was covered in “flammable liquid.” WHAT?!?! The little one was immediately taken to Geneva General Hospital. Luce said:

“It is alleged that the two suspects poured a flammable liquid on the 1-year-old child and attempted to light the child on fire inside the building. Luckily, the two were unsuccessful.”

So awful what these two allegedly tried to do… And the horrific situation did not end there.

When officers checked the building, they also discovered a “suspicious device” inside the men’s bathroom. The establishment was quickly evacuated and the Monroe County Bomb Squad, as well as other units from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office quickly responded. Nearly four hours later the scene was declared safe after the device in the bathroom was determined to be a “makeshift replica and not incendiary in nature.”

In the press conference, police revealed that there was another 4-year-old child found injured at the scene and believed to be abandoned in Avery’s semi-truck:

“A second child, 4 years old, was located, injured and abandoned, in the cab of a tractor-trailer in relation to the incident. Sheriff’s deputies forced entry into the cab and removed the child.”

The second kid was also transported to Geneva General Hospital and later airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital with a potential head injury. Both children are expected to make full recovery and are in the custody of Seneca County Human Services. It is also believed that there is a “parental relationship” and the two kids are related. However, police have not fully determined that at this time:

“Circumstances surrounding the 4-year-old are still under investigation.”

Meanwhile, Avery has since been charged with attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder in the second degree, arson in the second degree, attempted arson in the second degree, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. As for the other unidentified suspect, it is expected they will be charged in the future – plus, the pair may face more charges as the investigation continues.

We are hoping that the two children are okay and safe at this time.

[Image via Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, WPBF 25 News/YouTube]