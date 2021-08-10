Tyler Cameron Was The One Who Got Dumped By Camila Kendra -- Y'all Buying This Reason??

Sorry this happened to ya, Tyler Cameron!

The Bachelorette looker has dated plenty of gorgeous women during his headfirst jump into celeb life, but it’s not every day that he is the one who gets unceremoniously dumped like this!

The 28-year-old hunky male model is single again after, as we reported, things ended “abruptly” between him and fellow model Camila Kendra after eight months together.

Now, insiders are turning out to tell the world exactly what happened — and honestly, it’s not quite what we expected at first!

One source close to the ex-couple spoke matter-of-factly to Us Weekly about the ex-relationship as of Tuesday, explaining:

“Camila broke off the relationship. It was time for her to refocus on her own very lucrative career.”

Well then!

Obviously we don’t mind a career-minded woman who knows what she wants in life. But is that really what happened?

We can’t help but wonder if these sources aren’t getting the full story here, because as we noted yesterday in our initial reporting of their breakup, one insider at the time simply said “things took a turn” suddenly, unexpectedly, and very much for the worst.

A second source speaking again to Us gave another cryptic comment in that same vein, saying that the 23-year-old had found it “daunting” to date a Bachelorette runner-up and instead wanted to focus more on her own modeling career.

The source continued:

“Things were going well until they weren’t. Friends were surprised things ended so quickly.”

Yeah, no s**t! We are, too!

To be fair to Kendra, she has had major modeling gigs thus far in her young career, showing out for Fenty and Jeffree Star Cosmetics among other brands. So this idea that she’s trying to focus on her career isn’t out of the realm of possibility. But being attached to a slightly more famous name is a way careers are sometimes helped in show biz — so to break up to advance your career? Hmm…

We’re also thrown because a couple weeks ago, Tyler literally called her his “soulmate” when he appeared as a special guest during an episode of Watch What Happens Live on Bravo.

This segment (below) aired at the very end of July, just about two weeks ago, with Camila shown sitting off-stage in a sexy red dress right next Tyler’s longtime buddy and fellow Bachelor Nation alum Matt James:

Now, all of a sudden, to go from that to a breakup?!

After the L-bomb was dropped, no less?? And especially with Camila allegedly saying it first, at least based on Tyler’s claims in that clip with Andy Cohen, only to turn around and be the one who initiated the split?!

Make it make sense!

What changed for these two in the last two weeks?? Wasn’t Camila’s career a consideration before that point, too? So many questions!!

What do U make of this split, Perezcious readers?? Poor Tyler, going from being so lovestruck he could hardly speak in that WWHL episode to be dumped two weeks later.

Such is life, we suppose. Even so… OUCH!

