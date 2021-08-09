Got A Tip?

Bachelorette Alum Tyler Cameron Abruptly Splits From 'Soulmate' GF Camila Kendra After 8 Months Together

Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra have broken up, just weeks after he called her his "soul mate." Whoa!

Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron and his girlfriend Camila Kendra are no more!

The duo had been dating for about the last eight months, but according to a new report published by Page Six on Monday morning, they just split up — just ONE WEEK after Cameron called Kendra his “soulmate” during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Whoa! Sooo what went wrong?!

Insiders are being tight-lipped about the cause of the breakup thus far. One source spoke to the outlet but would only give the very cryptic explanation:

“Things took a turn.”

Uhhh, yeah. No kidding!

Fans began to speculate something may have happened last week after the 27-year-old Kendra unfollowed the 28-year-old former reality TV star on Instagram. Then, over this past weekend, Tyler was reportedly spotted by eagle-eyed Bachelorette fans at a bar in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, with “an unidentified blonde woman touching his chest.”

OK then! Sounds like Tyler’s taking things in stride… A quick perusal of Camila’s IG Stories shows she’s enjoying lots of amazing-looking food in Italy right now. We all move on in our own ways, we guess!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your take on all this down in the comments (below)…

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Camila Kendra/Instagram]

Aug 09, 2021 13:11pm PDT

