Bachelorette Alum Tyler Cameron Abruptly Splits From 'Soulmate' GF Camila Kendra After 8 Months Together

Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron and his girlfriend Camila Kendra are no more!

The duo had been dating for about the last eight months, but according to a new report published by Page Six on Monday morning, they just split up — just ONE WEEK after Cameron called Kendra his “soulmate” during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Whoa! Sooo what went wrong?!

Insiders are being tight-lipped about the cause of the breakup thus far. One source spoke to the outlet but would only give the very cryptic explanation:

“Things took a turn.”

Uhhh, yeah. No kidding!

Fans began to speculate something may have happened last week after the 27-year-old Kendra unfollowed the 28-year-old former reality TV star on Instagram. Then, over this past weekend, Tyler was reportedly spotted by eagle-eyed Bachelorette fans at a bar in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, with “an unidentified blonde woman touching his chest.”

OK then! Sounds like Tyler’s taking things in stride… A quick perusal of Camila’s IG Stories shows she’s enjoying lots of amazing-looking food in Italy right now. We all move on in our own ways, we guess!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your take on all this down in the comments (below)…

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Camila Kendra/Instagram]