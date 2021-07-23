Oh, No! The Bachelor's Lauren Burnham Has Been Hospitalized For Postpartum Health Complications

We feel so bad for Lauren Burnham!

The Bachelor alum is in the hospital right now, struggling to suppress some painful inflammation in her breast tissue as she suffers through a bad case of mastitis, according to her husband, Arie Luyendyk Jr. Mastitis can trouble moms who breastfeed for up to a year after giving birth.

The 29-year-old mom of three was hospitalized on Thursday, according to her ex-race car driver husband. In the meantime, the 39-year-old former “Kissing Bandit” has been at home with the couple’s three children — including 2-year-old big sis Alessi and newborn twins Senna and Lux.

Of course, Lauren just gave birth to those twins back on June 11 — and now, the poor mom is back in the hospital being treated again for these ailments and, unfortunately, sequestered away from the kids.

Arie took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday night to relay information about Lauren’s condition. As you can see in our screenshots of Arie’s series of video clips, the gray-haired hubby wrote how he “hates this for her,” and has spent some time thinking about how “she’s been through a lot this week” with all the medical oversight.

Here, Arie shares more info and a behind-the-scenes look at his poor better half’s current state in the hospital bed:

Oh, no! Sad!

And more optimistically — but no less hectic! — the Scottsdale, Arizona resident reveals a little bit more about how busy he’s been doing dad duty with Lauren gone:

Awwww!

Honestly, way to step up in a time of need, Arie! We’re sure you’re exhausted and “survival” has remained the whole goal.

Of course, this marks yet another hospital stay recently for the growing family of five, sadly. Right after twins Senna and Lux were born back on June 11, Senna was hospitalized in the neonatal intensive care unit for more than a week while she struggled to breathe properly.

Arie reflected on that issue at the time, explaining to the world in an Instagram video (below):

“She’s having some trouble with her breathing. She’s not on oxygen. She’s perfectly healthy. Her development’s just a little bit behind, so she gets really relaxed. Her heart rate slows down because of the breathing slowing and that is concerning.”

Thankfully, after a week, she was reunited with her baby brother and her big sister and the rest of the family.

Now let’s hope for that to happen here, too.

Here’s to Lauren quickly meeting that same healthy recovery fate, and feeling 100% better ASAP as she goes home soon to be with those who love and miss her!

