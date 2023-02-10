Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Engagement -- & Shows Off MASSIVE Ring!

Vanessa Hudgens is showing off her ENORMOUS diamond engagement ring — and we don’t blame her!

Last week, a source close to the Bad Boys for Life star told TMZ that her MLB stud boyfriend, Cole Tucker, officially put a ring on her finger sometime at the tail end of 2022. While they skimped on details, we previously reported that the two were spotted in Paris in November — a pretty perfect location to make the relationship leap, if you ask us! Now, Vanessa is pulling back the curtain to debut her ring — and subtly reveal some of the details??

In a Thursday Instagram post, the 34-year-old shared some pics of her and Cole, with the caption:

“YES. We couldn’t be happier”

The first photo featured the lovebirds cuddled up on a romantic, moonlit bridge, with Vanessa holding up her newly bejeweled finger. Then, the second photo showed off a close up shot of her MASSIVE SPARKLER, accentuated by the twinkling city lights. See (below):

And what’s that in the background? The Eiffel Tower! Looks like that November vacation to the city of love was rather eventful after all! We’re so happy for the new fiancés, and wish a lifetime of happiness! We sure would be happy with a diamond that size!

