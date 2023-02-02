Vanessa Hudgens Is ENGAGED To MLB Star Cole Tucker!!

OMG!

Vanessa Hudgens is officially a fiancée!! The High School Musical star and her hunky pro baseball beau Cole Tucker are engaged! A source close to the couple couldn’t keep the romantic news a secret any longer. On Thursday, they told TMZ Sports the pair took their relationship to the next level sometime at the end of 2022.

It remains unclear exactly when Cole popped the question, but they were spotted in Paris in November — a pretty great place to get engaged! No matter where the athlete got down on one knee, we bet it was perfect!

The actress has been dating the Colorado Rockies player since 2020 after they met in a Zoom meditation group, and they’ve been pretty much inseparable ever since. The 34-year-old’s even shown up to a ton of his games, proving she’s the perfect baseball girlfriend — or rather, future wifey!

Just one week ago, Vanessa expressed her love for her other half on socials while posting an adorbz snapshot of the duo dancing, writing:

“I’ll stop the world and melt with you .”

SO cute!

We couldn’t be happier for the couple!! Congrats and happy wedding planning! Reactions Perezcious readers? Let us know what you think of this pairing (below)!

[Image via Cole Tucker/Instagram]