Victoria Beckham Hints At Brooklyn Issues As She Talks 'Horrible' Headlines About Her Kids

Victoria Beckham hates this one downside of fame!

In an appearance on TODAY with Jenna & Friends on Wednesday, the Spice Girls alum got candid about how difficult it’s been to raise kids in the spotlight. When journalist Zanna Roberts Rassi wondered how she deals with “reading headlines” about her kids, Victoria expressed:

“Oh my gosh, it’s so horrible. For me and David, the way we communicate with our children is so important.”

Well, this last year must’ve been terrible!!

Posh and Becks share four children — Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14 — but we all know the one getting the worst headlines lately. The family’s estrangement from Brooklyn has been a huge story in the press as the parents continue to feud with their eldest and his wife Nicola Peltz. They’re reportedly not even speaking, so it’s ironic she’s highlighting their communication style. Just sayin’!

But just like she did at her docuseries premiere, Victoria is continuing to offer an olive branch Brooklyn’s way. Never leaving him out of the public conversation, she stressed:

“I’m so proud of all of the kids. They are kind. They work hard.”

Seemingly hinting at the rift with the amateur photographer, the fashion designer added:

“There’s been so many stories about me, so many other people telling my stories over the years.”

It’s why it was a good time to tell her story in a doc! Too bad there’s still so much left unsaid, especially when it comes to Brooklyn. Hopefully, they’ll resolve things one day and get to break down the truth of this messy ordeal, but for now, we’ll just have to take these cryptic references!

Watch her interview:

Thoughts, y’all??

[Image via MEGA/WENN & NBC/YouTube]