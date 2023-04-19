Victoria Justice Responds To Decade-Old Rumor Of Feud With Ariana Grande!

Is it time to finally put those decade-long feud rumors between Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande to rest?

The two stars portrayed Tori Vega and Cat Valentine on the popular Nickelodeon series Victorious from 2010 to 2013. While they played friends on-screen, they did not seem to be on good terms behind the scenes! Rumors began circulating that Victoria and Ariana didn’t get along all the way back in 2011. During an interview with Popstar!, their co-star Elizabeth Gillies praised Ariana’s singing ability and tendency to break into song at random times. Daniella Monet then chimed in to gush about how Liz likes to sing a lot too. But Victoria didn’t seem to like these remarks too much, as she appeared to be annoyed and crossed her arms before saying:

“I think we all sing.”

Many fans believed that comment – which was later turned into a viral meme – was Victoria’s supposed jealousy coming out, thus sparking the whispers that these two were not IRL friends.

A couple of years later, the feud rumors escalated when Ariana seemed to suggest that Victoria was the reason behind Victorious’ cancellation since she decided to do her own thing and head out on a solo tour. However, Victoria fired back at the allegations in 2015, telling E! News:

“I had nothing to do with Victorious not getting picked up again. I have a great relationship with all the Nickelodeon executives and my cast. And the tour not happening had nothing to do with me as well, other people didn’t want to go on tour, it wasn’t just because I went on a solo tour.”

The 30-year-old actress insisted “there’s no feud with me and Ariana” at the time. Nevertheless, that has not stopped fans from believing there has always been some tension between the former co-stars. And now, Victoria wants to make it clear to everyone once and for all that she does not have any bad blood with the 29-year-old singer!

In an interview with E! News’ The Rundown at the Revolve Festival over the weekend, the Zoey 101 alum once again shut down the feud rumors, saying the “I think we all sing” comment was “taken out of context” back then:

“When that ‘I Think We All Sing’ meme came out, I think that was so annoying. Ariana texted me and we both were like, ‘This is so stupid.’”

She added:

“I think the biggest rumor is this whole narrative that was created with me being jealous of her and of us not being friends. I feel like it’s this constant story of the media and people wanting to pit people against each other, and it’s just so not even relevant anymore now. But I think that was the biggest thing where I was like This is so dumb. Ten years later. How is this even a story? This is so stupid.”

So there you have it, folks! There is no drama here! At the very least, definitely not anymore! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you believe there really was never a feud between Ariana and Victoria? Sound OFF in the comments below!

