Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Wander Franco Suspended Amid Accusations He Had A Relationship With A 14-Year-Old!

Wander Franco is being investigated after reports of an alleged relationship with a minor circulated online over the weekend.

The Tampa Bay Rays All-Star has been placed on the team’s restricted list — which basically means he’s been benched indefinitely — after rumors started to swirl that he engaged in a relationship with a minor, according to the Dominican Republic’s attorney general. And we mean a minor.

On Sunday, social media posts seemingly indicated that the 22-year-old had gotten involved with a 14-year-old in his home country… Yes, you read that right. 14 years old. However, the shortstop quickly denied the accusations in an Instagram Live the same day, explaining in Spanish:

“They say that I’m in public with a little girl, that I’m running around with a minor. People don’t know what to do with their time. They don’t know what they’re talking about. That’s why I prefer to be on my side and not get involved with anybody.”

From Wander Franco’s IG Live : “They say that I’m in public with a little girl, that I’m running around with a minor. People don’t know what to do with their time. They don’t know what they’re talking about. That’s why I prefer to be on my side & not get involved with anybody.” pic.twitter.com/DEtsHCrbQW — Jay Recher (@jayRecher) August 14, 2023

However, this actually isn’t even the first time the athlete had been accused of such an atrocity.

Dominican newspaper Diario Libre reported on Monday that a complaint was filed against Franco last month by a 17-year-old girl, citing the attorney general’s office in Baní, Franco’s hometown. But the outlet made it clear in their report that the accusations made on Sunday, which triggered the investigation, are separate from last month’s.

Wow… Back-to-back months of accusations do NOT bode well for the baseball player. Nor does the fact the DA feels they’re strong enough allegations they’ve opened a very real investigation! And they aren’t the only ones.

The attorney general’s office officially told the Associated Press on Monday that “there are investigations regarding that matter,” leading the MLB to initiate an investigation of their own. On Sunday after the social media allegations began surfacing, the Rays addressed the situation in an official statement:

“During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco. We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.”

At the time, Rays manager Kevin Cash explained the move was “just a day off” for the player, but a day later the team announced a mutual agreement for Franco to “take leave from the club for the duration of the current road trip.”

As of now, the leave of absence is tentatively in place until August 22, but depending on the investigation’s findings, Franco could face suspension — at the very LEAST — according to the Tampa Bay Times. The Rays added in a follow-up statement:

“We support any steps taken by the league to better understand the situation. Out of respect for all parties involved, we have no further comments at this time.”

As of now, Franco will continue to be paid during his leave of absence. See more (below):

