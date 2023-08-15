WHAT? Fired Below Deck Star Laura Is STILL Defending Luke After Sexual Incident With Margot!

Laura Bileskalne is continuing to defend Luke Jones after his sexual incident on Below Deck Down Under — even though her previous comments got her fired!

Last week, Bravo aired a shocking episode that saw production break the fourth wall and intervene as a drunk and naked Luke CLIMBED INTO fellow crew member Margot Sisson’s bed while she was sound asleep after a night of drinking. When Chief Stew Aesha Scott was informed of the situation, she immediately went to Captain Jason Chambers to fill him in on what was going on, and he wasted no time booting Luke from the ship and firing him the next morning.

But that wasn’t all. He also fired Laura after she was caught telling Margot that Luke was probably “only joking” and is a “sexual person,” totally downplaying the severity of the situation. She was also caught on cameras the same evening trying to give co-star Adam Kodra an unwanted massage in his bed. The captain removed both Luke and Laura to create a safer atmosphere on the ship, and it sounds like she’s still salty about the decision!

Despite facing consequences for her actions, it does not appear as though Laura has learned a lesson. She is now defending her fellow embattled co-star, writing on her Instagram Story on Sunday:

“I don’t take s**t from who[ever] has not actually watched it. Don’t make up a preditor [sic] from someone who gave a HUG to a girl who willingly kissed 25 min ago. [Get] over yourself and your bs”

Uhhh, is she seriously boiling this down to a hug?! The reality star walked into Margot’s room without consent and then slid into her bunk bed — completely naked — while she was sleeping and unaware of what was happening. This wasn’t a simple hug. Also, just caused they may have kissed before doesn’t mean he has any right to her or her space after the fact!

Clapping back at hate she has received for her actions, the Latvia native shared a screenshot of a supportive DM someone sent her, adding:

“I will stay loyal to myself and my friend @lukebonesjones I never do or ever will stand up for what is wrong. And you can not bent [sic] me. I am a hustler and you have nothing on me. #hatersgonnahate And that’s on you.”

She continued:

“Stay true to yourself. I know what is wrong or right and you will not change my mind no matter how hard you try.”

Despite calling out haters, she noted “the support” she has received “outweighs” the criticism she’s gotten from “key[board] warriors.” And in a more pointed message to Luke the day before, she said alongside a photo of them:

“You are not alone. #staytruetoyourself #beyou #donotgetinfluenced.”

The 31-year-old then argued viewers have been “influenced” by a certain narrative pushed by the network, claiming:

“What we are witnessing now is one harrasment [sic] been [sic] defended by other harrasment [sic]. Which cancels it all out really. People been [sic] influenced by what has been fed to them.”

Putting Bravo on blast, the avid traveler said it was “unfortunate” that “certain events and interactions have been sensationalized and manipulated to fit a particular narrative.” She doubled down insisting reality TV “often portrays a condensed version of events, which can be misconstrued and taken out of context,” and encouraged viewers to “separate the character portrayed on television from the real person behind the scenes.”

Hmm. Can this all be blamed on editing?? We’re not so sure…

It’s also inneresting to hear Laura suddenly slamming people for talking badly about her when just last week she didn’t seem to mind the attention she was getting, she said in an interview clip she re-posted at the time:

“The most important thing is that they talk about you. Doesn’t matter if it’s good or bad, let them talk. I don’t even mind!”

These latest remarks are also very different from her initial apology after the episode aired, in which she wrote:

“My sincere apologies to Adam, I did not realize I made him feel uncomfortable and no one should be put in that position. And to Margot to not been able to empathize. I was 29 when the show was filmed, 30 was my life-changer. I am 31 now and I am watching it as all of you, an entertainment show.”

It doesn’t really sound like she’s that sorry anymore or that she understands what Margot was going through. If she did, we don’t think she’d still be defending Luke! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

