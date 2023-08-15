OMG! Katharine McPhee & David Foster's Nanny Was Killed By Car Plowing Into A Building!

We finally know what happened to Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s nanny who died suddenly last week, and it is horrifying.

According to TMZ sources on Tuesday, the nanny, who has now been identified as Yadira Calito, was at Hamer Toyota in the San Fernando Valley area of California last Wednesday morning when a Toyota RAV4 crashed into the customer reception area! An 84-year-old woman (whose name has not been released) was behind the wheel of the rogue vehicle at the time. She was taking her car in for service and accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the break, sending her from the service bay driveway into the customer reception area.

Tragically, the nanny was pinned under the car and then dragged for about 20 feet before she was eventually freed from under the Toyota — but not before sustaining fatal injuries. According to DailyMail.com, an off-duty nurse witnessed the scary crash and rushed to her aid, promptly beginning CPR before emergency services arrived. Yadira was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead. Per reports, she was just 55. So, so sad.

At this time, the driver has not been arrested. It does not appear as though she was injured since she declined to be taken to the hospital and stayed on the scene to answer questions from police. Two men, aged 23 and 35, who were working at the dealership were also injured in the collision, but they are expected to make full recoveries. What an absolute nightmare.

Footage captured of the aftermath of the crash highlights just how terrifying a situation it must’ve been. In the footage, a white car can be seen very crushed up after bursting through glass walls and landing in a small office. Take a look:

At the time of this incident, Katharine and David were in Asia for their David Foster and Friends tour. Katharine had to cancel her involvement in the last two shows of their leg in Jakarta, Indonesia to rush home to be with her young child. Without sharing too many initial details, the 39-year-old singer-songwriter initially shared on Instagram:

“Dearest Jakarta fans, it’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run. David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family. Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love, Katharine”

The nanny was watching their two-year-old son Rennie when she died. Her assistance was the only way the parents could both travel around the world for their gig. It does not appear he was with her at the dealership.

Per previous TMZ sources, Yadira was considered a family member and had grown close to the performers since she was around all the time. We cannot imagine how much this untimely death must be affecting them all. May she rest in peace.

Witnesses have been asked to contact the Valley Traffic Division, Officer Garcia, at (818) 644-8117 or Detective Otrosina at (818) 644-8033, with any information they may have about this incident. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Those wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org

