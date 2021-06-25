Wendy Williams Does A COMPLETE 180 On Britney Spears!

Wendy Williams just totally changed her tune about Britney Spears’ parents!

On Thursday, the host of The Wendy Williams Show sounded off on the singer’s scathing testimony against her father, Jamie Spears, and her controversial conservatorship, admitting that Brit’s impassioned speech made her reconsider her thoughts on the subject.

Making it clear she was now team #FreeBritney, the media personality told viewers:

“How dare you, Mr. Spears, you had me fooled. And you too, Mrs. Spears.”

And to make it clear just how team #FreeBritney she was, Wendy went full executioner on Brit’s parents, adding, to the gasps of her audience:

“Death to all of them.”

Well then!

As fans will know, the “fooled” line is an apparent reference to Wendy’s earlier stance on the subject. Back in February, she was team #KeepJamieInControl, saying on her show:

“I think that her father is a good man. I’ve heard that she still needs to be controlled, and she needs to have someone that’s controlling her finances, and controlling who she is friends with and where she goes and what time she’s coming in…”

Well, we definitely don’t condone Wendy’s death wish, but we’re glad she’s finally supporting the pop princess!

She’s far from the only famous supporter, either. As we’ve been reporting, several celebs have taken to social media following the hearing to voice their support for the Toxic singer.

Justin Timberlake tweeted Wednesday night:

“After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time… No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for. [Jessica Biel] and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

Rose McGowan also backed the superstar, calling Brit’s testimony “a cultural landmark moment. It is a cultural reset. She got to speak for the first time, I believe, in her life, honestly and openly and what has been done to her is horrific.”

During Britney’s fiery 20-minute speech, she said that everyone involved in keeping her conservatorship in place should be put in jail, telling the judge:

“I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy. I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized… I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry. It’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day.”

Clearly, Britney’s words have earned her a new legion of supporters — and apparently earned her father at least one famous enemy!

What do U think about all this, Perezcious readers?

