Wendy Williams Drops The First Trailer For Her Lifetime Biopic & It Is INTENSE!

The first trailer for the Wendy Williams biopic has arrived, and no one is more excited about it than executive producer Wendy Williams!

On Thursday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the daytime diva dropped the trailer for Wendy Williams: The Movie, which follows the life and roller-coaster career of — you guessed it — Miz Williams.

The Lifetime flick stars actress Ciera Payton as the media personality as she goes from radio shock jock to daytime TV sensation. The film also captures the not-so-glam moments of Wendy’s life, including her tumultuous relationship with ex-hubby Kevin Hunter (played by P-Valley‘s Morocco Omari), his alleged affair, and her substance abuse issues.

Are you excited to watch? Ch-ch-check out the trailer (below, around the 0:54 mark) plus her discussion with the director to follow!

You can see Wendy Williams: The Movie premiering Saturday, January 30 on Lifetime.

[Image via The Wendy Williams Show/Lifetime]