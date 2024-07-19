Wendy Williams' Family Gives Grim Update About Their Contact With TV Legend On Her 60th Birthday

Wendy Williams turned 60 years old on Thursday, and her family is still mostly in the dark about what is going on in her life, and what is happening with her health.

The Wendy Williams Show alum celebrated her birthday more or less in secrecy — at least as far as her loved ones are concerned. Of course, the longtime daytime television talk show host has been battling major health issues including primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. And not only that, but she is currently under the care of a court-ordered guardianship via the oversight of a woman named Sabrina Morrissey. Her family asserts that move has pulled her away from loved ones and left them without a clue about what is going on with her.

Related: Wendy’s Guardian Just Sold Her Most Prized Possession Right Out From Under Her!

As such, the legendary former radio shock jock’s family is really worried about her. And on Thursday night, an insider delivered to People an unsettling and, frankly, grim statement about Wendy’s milestone birthday as it relates to her family. That source said:

“Wendy Williams’s family is unable to speak on her current condition and location due to ongoing litigation and the fact that they have largely been denied contact. But they are all rooting and praying for Wendy and want to express their well wishes as she celebrates her 60th birthday.”

Oof.

The combination of contentious litigation and the general lack of an idea about WTF is going on must be so hard for loved ones to take. We can’t even imagine. The source tried to add an optimistic final thought to cap it, at least:

“She was, is and always will be an icon.”

We definitely don’t disagree with that part! At all! Few (if any) people have ever done it quite like her in the daytime TV game.

And yet this is also not the first time that her loved ones and those close to her have come out with claims of Wendy supposedly being kept far away from them. The whole thing continues to sound so sus in that regard. Ugh.

We know Wendy has been going through a ton in all areas of her life in the last few years, including several notable health challenges and some major looming financial problems. We continue to hold out hope that things will get right again for her in all facets one day soon. Sending love and light!

[Image via Lifetime/YouTube]