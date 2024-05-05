Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Shocking Details Of Cocaine Addiction & Hollywood Parties Where ‘Everyone Partook’

Whoopi Goldberg is shedding light on her cocaine addiction in her early years.

Ahead of the release of her new memoir Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me, out on Tuesday, details of her party habits in the ‘80s have trickled out… And let’s just say she’s come a long way.

In an excerpt obtained by Page Six on Sunday, Whoopi wrote:

“I had stayed pretty far away from drugs, except for pot, after getting cleaned up in the early 70s.”

According to The US Sun, the Little Rascals star battled a heroin addiction but managed to beat it with the help of her first husband Alvin Martin, who was also her drug counselor. But after she relocated from New York to California in the ’80s to pursue her acting career, she spiraled into cocaine use at Hollywood parties. She wrote, per Page Six:

“I was invited to parties where I was greeted at the door with a bowl of Quaaludes from which I could pick what I wanted. Lines of cocaine were laid across tables and bathroom counters for the taking.”

Jeez…

The 68-year-old claimed that people at the parties were “very relaxed” and that “everyone partook” because cops wouldn’t raid the home of a “big-time producer or actor.”

That’s WILD. She also said she felt cocaine use wasn’t as “dangerous” in comparison to heroin, and that its accessibility led her down a troubled path.

The Sister Act star said she managed to continue working while hiding her addiction, until the drug began to “kick [her] ass.” She recalled one night in particular where she was paralyzed in fear while laying down because she believed some sort of monster was lurking underneath her bed. She wrote:

“So I didn’t move out of bed for twenty-four hours. That kind of s**t doesn’t end pretty. There’s only so long a person can hold their bladder.”

Oof. But that wasn’t the moment she decided she needed to kick the habit… That came later.

Whoopi revealed she had a “slap in the face moment” while staying at a luxurious hotel in Manhattan. Apparently, she was doing coke in the closet when a maid opened the door and screamed in fear. Whoopi ran out to explain herself but said she caught a glimpse of herself in a mirror — and noticed her face was covered in the white powder. From that moment, she made a change, noting that she was able to straighten out her life “quickly” over fear of winding up dead:

“I knew I’d have to change out my friends and turn down invitations but I could do that. I didn’t want to die.”

Wild stuff… We’re SO glad she was able to pull herself out of that dark place.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments down below.

