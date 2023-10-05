LOLz! Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Said THIS During Her Vows To John Legend!

Even the most magical days don’t go down without a few hiccups!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last month, and the milestone has the model reflecting on her OG nuptials to the musician!

The lovebirds tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Lake Como, Italy back in 2013. The problem came when the duo was saying their vows and the Cravings cookbook author let one slip! She recalled in a chat with People on Thursday:

“Something funny that happened during our vows, John’s uncle was the pastor, and he was officiating our wedding, and I dropped the ring. I, of course, said ‘oh, s**t,’ into the mic, and he was just a little taken aback by it. He was like, ‘That’s Chrissy.’”

LOLz!

Not the holiest of words! But, TBH, we can think of worse!

Despite the fumble, the mother of four thinks it’s “a cherished memory” of the big day, and it’s not something she regrets!

When she looks back on her special day, the one thing she wishes she’d done differently is dance more! Even though she had some of the world’s best musicians singing throughout the night (including a rendition of John’s All of Me, which was written about her), she was too insecure to bust a move. Recalling how Stevie Wonder performed Ribbon in the Sky for the newlywed’s first dance, Chrissy reflected:

“He performed our first dance, but I didn’t have a first dance. I really wasn’t dancing because I was just — I’m too nervous to dance in front of people. […] That’s more of a regret of mine than a cherished memory, that I didn’t really have a first dance.”

Aw! We hope she got to right this wrong last month when she hosted a vow renewal. TMZ reported they planned to have a weekend-long celebration with a “pretty spectacular” guest list of A-listers. While the couple hasn’t revealed much, it sounds like it super fun and very romantic! Love it!

What do YOU think of her funny wedding slip-up?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]