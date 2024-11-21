Wisconsin Dad Accused Of Faking Death To Abandon Family CONFIRMS HE’S ALIVE! Watch His Video!

Ryan Borgwardt IS alive! The Wisconsin dad who went missing months ago has officially confirmed he didn’t die in that kayak accident!

As a recap… Ryan set out on a solo kayaking trip in Green Lake, WI in August — but never returned home. His worried wife called the police, who later found his empty kayak capsized in the water and his tackle bot with his wallet and car keys. A search and rescue mission ensued for about a month until cops discovered his passport had been checked at the Canadian border the day AFTER he went missing. They also found out he’d been in contact with a woman from Uzbekistan and had transferred money to a foreign account and taken out a $375,000 life insurance policy.

With all that evidence, MANY folks reasoned Ryan had attempted to stage his own death to flee his wife and kids to be with the Uzbekistan woman… Especially after THAT TikTok resurfaced of a man talking about doing pretty much exactly what Ryan did — though it was never officially confirmed whether or not the man in the video was Ryan.

But we don’t really need any confirmation now, because Ryan came out with a video confirming he’s alive and well!

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on Thursday revealing a video Ryan addressed to them confirming all the speculation. He says:

“Good evening, it’s Ryan Borgwardt … Today is November 11, it’s approximately 10 a.m. by you guys. I’m in my apartment. I am safe, secure, no problem.”

Sheriff Mark Podoll revealed investigators first got in contact with him on November 11, and Ryan sent in the video to prove he’s not being held against his will. And he apparently told the story of how he staged his death! WHAT?!

Sheriff Podoll says Ryan hid an e-bike next to Green Lake, which he chose because it’s the deepest lake in the vicinity. He intentionally overturned his kayak and dumped his belongings before using an inflatable boat to swim ashore, then rode his e-bike to a nearby bus station and rode all the way up to Canada. From there, he took a flight to Europe.

Podoll didn’t specify why Mark staged his death but noted it was for multiple reasons. He also revealed Mark didn’t seem to feel any guilt or remorse, nor has he made contact with his family. What a POS…

The sheriff also noted it’s not clear where exactly the missing father currently is, though somewhere in Eastern Europe is likely. The PD is urging Ryan to come home to his family to “make things right”. We wouldn’t hold our breath. Green Lake County is seeking restitution of $35,000 to $40,000, and Sheriff Podoll says an obstruction charge may be in the future. We guess Borgwardt figures they have to find him first? Watch the full press conference (below):

What are YOUR thoughts on this BONKERS update??

