Woman Accidentally Glues Eye SHUT After Mistaking Nail Glue For Contact Drops! Hear Her Shocking Story!

OMG! This is definitely going to make you think twice before grabbing for a bottle of anything in the middle of the night!

Yacedrah Williams, a woman based in Michigan, revealed she had accidentally glued her eye shut last Thursday when she mistook a bottle of nail glue for her lubricating contact drops!

Rehashing the scary ordeal on WXYZ-TV Detroit, Williams said she woke up in the middle of the night with dry eyes. As if by routine, she reached into her purse for a small bottle of eye drops, but actually grabbed a tube of glue meant to repair broken nails. As you can tell from the photos (below), they look incredibly similar so that’s why she didn’t realize the mistake she had made until the drop of glue was falling into her eye!!

Can you imagine? The panic levels would be so HIGH!! And they were for Yacedrah, as she remembered:

“I was like, ‘Oh my goodness!’ It dropped in my eye and I tried to wipe it away.”

She quickly started shouting for her husband Derrick to call 911 while she rushed to the bathroom to attempt to clear her eye of the glue.

“It sealed my eyes shut. I just started throwing cold water, and I was trying to pull my eyes apart but couldn’t.”

So scary! She added:

“It was completely shut.”

Once at the hospital, doctors said she’d likely lose her eyelashes (which she did) as they had to meddle with her eyelid a lot in order to detach the contact. But fortunately, they were able to remove the glue-crusted contact (inset, above) — and it’s actually what saved her vision!

“They said that actually the contacts saved my vision. They had to pull on it and flip the top of my lid.”

FYI, in general, contacts should NOT be slept in unless they are a very specific type. So, the very thing that caused her dry eye problem also saved her from potentially going blind! So strange how the world works sometimes. As wild and wacky as this story sounds, Dr. George Williams revealed this happens a lot more than someone might expect!

“If it’s any comfort to her, she’s not the first person to make this mistake.”

The doc also said Yacedrah’s cold water attempt was the “right thing” to do once discovering she had a problem. No matter what kind of eye issue, patients should always try to wash out the area first, even if it makes a “mess.” LOLz! Good to know!

As for newly eyelash-less Williams, she hopes to never make this mistake again:

“I don’t think I’ll even have nail glue anymore.”

Yeah, probably a smart eye-dea! Ch-ch-check out the full clip (below) to hear more about the husband’s reaction to the startling wake-up call and how viewers can prevent possibly catastrophic mistakes like this in the future!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Does someone need to start a support group for people around the world getting sent to the hospital because of glue mishaps!? This is becoming a weird and unwanted trend!

