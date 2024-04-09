Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Arrested For Flashing Boobs & 'Lower Body' On Alabama Highway!

Wynonna Judd’s daughter found herself in trouble with the law (again) last week.

According to AL.com, Grace Pauline Kelley was arrested on April 5 for indecent exposure and obstructing government operations — both of which are misdemeanor crimes. The charging documents claim the 27-year-old exposed her “breasts and lower body” at the intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14 in Millbrook, Alabama. When police officers arrived at the scene and tried to arrest her, they say, Grace refused to identify herself. She then sat down on the roadside and continued to not comply with the authorities.

Grace is now being held at Elmore County Jail with a bond set at $1,000. Her first court date is scheduled for April 11. If a picture is worth a thousand words, a mugshot can really spin a yarn. See hers (below):

Wynonna has not addressed her youngest child’s arrest. However, she reportedly has had a rocky relationship with Grace. So who knows if she will say anything at all! Not to mention, this is not her first rodeo when it comes to her daughter’s run-ins with the law.

Over the past 9 years, Grace has been in and out of jail. Back in December 2015, she and a man named Richard Wilcutt had been arrested for the promotion of meth manufacture in Nashville. Grace ended up pleading guilty to a lesser charge of possessing meth. However, her legal troubles continued well after what should have been her wake-up call. She was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2017 after she violated her probation by leaving a recovery program early. Two years later, she was released from jail. Good behavior, we’re guessing?

Flash forward to 2023, and Graced served another five-month sentence at Putnam County Jail. Why? She violated parole and a protection order, leading to her arrest in May 2023. Now, she appears to be headed back in prison once again. Oof.

