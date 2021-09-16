X Factor Alum Freddie Combs Dead At 49

An X Factor fan favorite has passed away.

According to TMZ, Freddie Combs — the minister who wowed judges on the second season of the competition series — died last Friday 49 years old.

His wife, Kay, said he passed away surrounded by friends and family at a hospital in Florida. Freddie’s death was apparently not COVID-related, but the result of kidney failure.

Freddie’s wife said he was working on his weight loss over the past 11 years, getting all the way down to 385 lbs after originally weighing over 900 lbs. Unfortunately, Kay knew he was going to pass the day before he completed his weight loss journey, adding:

“I have so much gratitude to be his wife for 25 years and to be his best friend.”

Our hearts go out to his loved ones at this difficult time.

[Image via TLC/YouTube]