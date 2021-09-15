Woman Tethered To Her Dog Caught & Dragged To Death By Train In Shocking Accident

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A woman in San Francisco was killed in a freak accident after deciding at the last second to get off a train.

According to reports, Amy Adams was on the platform at the Powell Street station of the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) on Monday afternoon with her dog tethered to her waist.

The woman boarded a train with her pooch headed for Dublin/Pleasanton but disembarked at the last second. She made it off the train before the doors closed, but her dog was stuck inside, putting her in a fatal position.

The transit system said in a news release that the train took off with the dog inside, dragging the 41-year-old along with it, onto the track where she was ultimately killed. BART noted the victim appeared to be waving at someone before getting dragged.

BART authorities said the incident is currently under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. BART spokesperson Alicia Trost said in a statement:

“This is a tragic loss of life, and we are following all safety protocols.”

NTSB spokesman Peter Knudson said two NTSB investigators will spend about one week on the scene documenting the train and platform, as well as looking at the functionality of the door system and operational procedures for directing passengers getting on and off the train to determine if “there [are] ways we can change a practice or a system or training or equipment in order to break that accident chain in the future.”

Knudson said they’ll also be speaking with eyewitnesses. One eyewitness is Mike Sim, who told ABC7 that the ordeal was “pretty traumatic” and left everyone on the train “in shock.” Sim said once he realized what had happened, he immediately called a BART attendant to assist, recalling:

“[I said,] ‘You need to stop the Dublin train that just left Powell Street cause there’s somebody stuck on the door’ and then she goes ‘OK, OK, we’ll contact them.'”

Sim went on to say he spoke with a distraught man on the platform, possibly the person Amy was waving to. He added:

“He said, ‘My girlfriend, my girlfriend.'”

So, so heartbreaking!

The victim’s dog was uninjured. BART said there was no visual indication the dog was a service animal.

Our hearts go out to Amy’s loved ones at this difficult time.

