2.5. Surprises For My Mom! | Perez Hilton

We can’t take our eyes off of @jerseyboysvegas! Watch my mother LIVING IT UP at the show! The musical just opened for an extended run at the @orleanscasino in Las Vegas. We really hope the Vegas locals show up because it’s a wonderful production! These Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons songs are masterpieces. This company and creative team has done them justice! The timeless classics sound great – big band and phenomenal singers who also nailed the acting! We all loved!! Check out Momma Perez and our children’s reviews at the end!