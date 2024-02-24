2.5. Surprises For My Mom! | Perez Hilton

We can’t take our eyes off of @jerseyboysvegas! Watch my mother LIVING IT UP at the show! The musical just opened for an extended run at the @orleanscasino in Las Vegas. We really hope the Vegas locals show up because it’s a wonderful production! These Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons songs are masterpieces. This company and creative team has done them justice! The timeless classics sound great – big band and phenomenal singers who also nailed the acting! We all loved!! Check out Momma Perez and our children’s reviews at the end!
Related PostsCLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Feb 23, 2024 18:17pm PDT