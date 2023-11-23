5 Charities We're Thankful For This Year

Give thanks and give back!

While we gather with family to enjoy good food and company on this special holiday, it’s also the perfect time to honor the many charities working around the clock to ensure a better future for us all. From those fighting for our rights to keeping families fed during tough times, there are so many incredible organizations we are SO glad exist!

This Thanksgiving, here’s a handful of the charities we are most grateful for!

GLSEN

GLSEN is on a mission to make sure every student has a safe and supportive school environment to thrive in. And in a day and age when anti-LGBTQ+ laws, book bans, and hatred has sadly been on the rise, we think it’s more important than ever to make sure the next generation has the support they need in the classroom — so they can spend less time worrying about fear of discrimination and bullying and more time learning. Consider a donation HERE.

Liberace Foundation for the Performing and Creative Arts

The Liberace Foundation for the Performing and Creative Arts was founded by Librance, AKA Władziu Valentino Liberace, an acclaimed American musician and actor. Keeping the star’s legacy alive, the not-for-profit organization “owns and licenses the Liberace name, likeness, and other intellectual property” and “exhibits the Liberace Museum Collection worldwide in support of the arts.” Perez Hilton was actually the Master of Ceremonies for the Liberace 104th Birthday Benefit in May, making this an organization near and dear to our hearts and all those in Las Vegas and beyond. Support the organization HERE.

Feeding America

No person should ever go hungry, which is why we love Feeding America, a charity that is working to get meals into the hands of everyone that needs them. On their website, the non-profit explains they are “part of a nationwide network of food banks, food pantries and community-based organizations in the United States working to create a future where no one is hungry.” And they are on a mission to solve the hungry problem from all angles, including “working to improve access to nutritious food, expand economic security, and advocate for policies that make it easier for people to get the food they need.” Amazing! Donate or even considering volunteering HERE.

One Drop Foundation

Just like food is important, so is access to clean drinking water! One Drop Foundation is an incredible organization working to “ensure sustainable access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene for communities everywhere through innovative partnerships, creativity and the power of art.” According to them, 2 BILLION (!!!) people lack safe water at home. So, the next time you’re filling up a glass for yourself, remember how lucky you are!

This year, Perez had the honor of hosting the org’s annual One Night for One Drop celebration in Sin City, where they raised millions for this great cause! Incredible!

Learn more on this important issue and consider a donation HERE.

ACLU

You know what they say about the holidays: don’t bring up politics! But with everything happening in our country (and the world, for that matter!), we can’t turn a blind eye to the legal matters that affect us all.

That’s why we love the American Civil Liberties Union, a nonprofit, nonpartisan, legal and advocacy group that “works in the courts, legislatures, and communities to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to all people in this country.” They focus on pretty much every issue you can imagine, from LGBTQ+ rights, reproductive freedom and women’s rights, racial justice, rights for refugees and immigrants, and so much more. A donation HERE will help continue this much-needed work.

And there you have it. Just a small fraction of the many amazing people and organizations making us grateful this holiday season! Cheers to making the world a better place!

To learn more about how you can help the LGBTQ+ community, check out https://www.glaad.org/.

[Image via SNL/Feeding America/YouTube]