Thanksgiving Night: Best Movies To Choose From!

Happy Thanksgiving, y’all!

If you’re anything like us, after a long day socializing with friends and family and devouring one tasty treat after another, it’s time for a movie night! No matter the vibes of your holiday evening, we’ve got an option for everyone!

So, grab your leftover pie (if you’ve got any room left, that is!) and get cozy on the couch while we unwind before a busy day of Black Friday shopping!

HOOK

Nothing says family spirit like this twist on the classic Peter Pan story! When his children are abducted by Captain Hook, middle-aged Peter Pan must return to Neverland to save ’em! Full of whimsy, adventure, and an iconic food fight scene, this one’s great for the whole family!

Find it on Prime Video

CRAZY RICH ASIANS

First time bringing your partner home for the holidays? No matter how it went, we’re sure it wasn’t as messy as this! Calm your nerves with this laugh-out-loud funny and sexy AF rom-com.

Find it on Prime Video or Freevee

SOUL FOOD

Let’s be honest, sometimes the holidays are… complicated, to say the least. Soul Food shows the trials and tribulations of a family who must forge ahead with their Sunday night family dinners when their matriarch falls ill. If you’re not sold already, it also stars legends like Vivica A. Fox, Vanessa Williams, and Nia Long, so sign us up!

Find it on Prime Video or Vudu

Home For The Holidays

Holly Hunter deals with her dysfunctional family — something we can all relate to — in this Thanksgiving classic. Bonus? A pre-Iron Man Robert Downey Jr. absolutely serving as her little bro/gay bestie!

Find it on Showtime, Hulu, Prime Video, or Paramount+

THE ADDAMS FAMILY VALUES

For the family who thinks celebrating Thanksgiving in 2023 is tone deaf AF! If you know, you know! If you don’t, watch (below):

Find it on Prime Video or Paramount+

PLANES, TRAINS, & AUTOMOBILES

There’s nothing worse than holiday travel! But thankfully, in this classic comedy, Steven Martin will having you laughing about travel nightmares instead of crying yourself to sleep over them!

Find it on Pluto TV, Prime Video, or Paramount+

TWILIGHT

Vampires vs. Werewolves, what more could you ask for?! Revisit this beloved franchise (in celebration of Robert Pattinson expecting his first child, too). It’s full of usual family dynamics and twists and turns that will keep you entertained all night long!

Find it on Prime Video or Vudu

THE OATH

Got a big political divide with your fam? Just be thankful it’s nothing compared to the literal civil war that erupts when The Afterparty‘s Ike Barinholtz and Tiffany Haddish have their family over!

Find it on Apple TV or Prime Video

HARRY POTTER

“You’re a wizard, Harry!” All it took were those magic words and Harry Potter got to leave behind his boring life — and the unkind relatives he was stuck with — for a lifetime of magic!

Find it on Peacock or Max

NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION

Already ready to deck the halls?? Throw on this Christmas classic while you switch out the fall decor for your Christmas tree tonight!

Find it on Hulu or Max

*finishes last bite of pumpkin pecan pie*

Hopefully this list helps you avoid any family scrabbles over what to watch tonight! Let us know what you’re putting on (below)!

[Image via Paramount Pictures/Trailer Chan/RoadsideFlx/Warner Bros Pictures/Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers/YouTube]