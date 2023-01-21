Family Of 6-Year-Old Who Shot A First-Grade Teacher Speaks Out For The First Time

The family of the 6-year-old boy who intentionally shot his teacher during school earlier this month has spoken out for the first time.

As we previously reported, the shocking incident went down at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, on January 6. Police said the child – who still has not been named publicly – allegedly took a handgun from his home and showed up to school with it in his backpack on January 6. He then shot and wounded 25-year-old teacher Abigail Zwerner in a first-grade classroom in what law enforcement has called an “intentional” act.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said there were about 16 to 20 students inside the classroom at the time of the shooting, but none of them were physically injured. Calling her “a hero,” he said Abigail managed to get all the kids out of the area despite suffering a gunshot wound.

In the weeks following the horrifying situation, there have been a lot of questions on people’s minds – including how did the young boy gain access to the gun? According to ABC News, police said the 9 mm Taurus pistol was legally purchased by the kid’s mom, but it is unclear where or how the weapon was being kept in the home. However, in the family’s first public statement about what happened, their attorney James Ellenson told People on Thursday that they insisted the “firearm our son accessed was secured,” adding:

“Our family has always been committed to responsible gun ownership and keeping firearms out of the reach of children. We have been cooperating with local and federal law enforcement to understand how this could have happened.”

If it was “secured” as they said, how did he get it then?! The family then shared that the child “suffers from an acute disability and was under a care plan at the school that included his mother or father attending school with him and accompanying him to class every day.” But the week of the incident was the first time when neither parent was in class with him:

“We will regret our absence on this day for the rest of our lives.”

At this time, they said their son is receiving care at a hospital, and their “heart goes out to our son’s teacher and we pray for her healing in the aftermath of such an unimaginable tragedy as she selflessly served our son and the children in the school.” The family then expressed:

“She has worked diligently and compassionately to support our family as we sought the best education and learning environment for our son.”

Per WTKR News, Abigail was released from the hospital earlier this week. Riverside Medical Center told the outlet on Thursday that the teacher “continues her recovery as an outpatient with the support of family, friends, and health professionals,” and her “family respectfully asks for privacy during this time.” Meanwhile, no one has been charged for the shooting as the investigation is still ongoing – but Police Chief Steve Drew noted to CNN This Morning that charges were “certainly a possibility.”

We’re wishing Abigail a speedy recovery following this incident.

[Image via Abigail Zwerner/Facebook, 13News Now/YouTube]