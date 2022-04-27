90 Day Fiancé Alum Caroline Schwitzky Rescued By Witnesses After Boyfriend Allegedly Tried To Murder Her In Public!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Whoa! The offscreen drama of 90 Day Fiancé continues to be even more shocking!

According to reports, Happily Ever After? alum Caroline Schwitzky’s 23-year-old boyfriend was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder after allegedly attempting to strangle and drown her following a heated argument in Florida. Jeez!

Jail records show the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in West Palm Beach, Florida, took Cole Goldberg into custody and booked him a little after midnight on Monday. The police report states that witnesses saw the couple, who have been going strong for one year, getting into a nasty argument on a boat on Sunday night. The argument then turned physical as the actress tried to flee from Cole — but he allegedly became aggressive and held onto her to keep her aboard the boat.

This struggle reportedly went on for about 20 minutes before Caroline herself became more physical, punching her boyfriend’s arms. She eventually managed to free herself and jumped in the water to swim to a nearby boat, witnesses told officials.

However, Cole wasn’t done. He jumped into the water, too, and after catching up to Schwitzky, allegedly tried pushing her below the water. Witnesses said some onlookers were screaming at Goldberg to stop as he grabbed Caroline by the throat with both hands and strangled her while holding her head below the water.

At that point, witnesses from another boat jumped into the water and managed to separate the pair before pulling the mother-of-three, who had bruises on her arm, away to safety. They reportedly used some kind of stick to keep her irate boyfriend at a distance until officials arrived.

Cole was cuffed and booked after midnight early Monday morning. In addition to the attempted murder charge, he was slapped with one charge of battery, touch or strike. He was released at 10:09 p.m. on Monday after posting a $60,000 bond.

Caroline is an actress and the CEO and founder of the Miami talent agency CS Talent Ent. She appeared in two episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? across the first two seasons, trying to help in the relationship journey of Paola and Russ Mayfield, who are now back together and planning to adopt a second child.

Such a scary situation. Thank goodness those people were able to rescue her before it was too late!

[Image via Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office/TLC]