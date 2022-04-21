90 Day Fiancé Tragedy: Robert & Anny Reveal Their 7-Month-Old Son Has Died

An unimaginable loss.

90 Day Fiancé stars Anny Francisco and Robert Springs are going through what no parent ever should: mourning the death of their child. On Thursday, Anny broke the devastating news that their 7-month-old son Adriel had passed in an emotional statement posted to Instagram. Alongside a picture of a black ribbon, she wrote:

“Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel spring died, I am devastated and my family… life is so hard and difficult. I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter… his heart couldn’t take it… my heart is broken it’s a big pain…so difficult”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anny (@anny_dr02)

So sad…

Related: Survivor Contestant Ralph Kiser Dead At 56

Several of their 90 Day Fiancé family shared messages of love and support for Anny and Robert. Debbie Johnson, who appeared on the latest season of 90 Day: The Single Life, wrote in the comments section:

“Omg, I can’t believe this. I am so very sorry. Words can not express the sadness that I feel for you guys and your family. I’m absolutely devastated. If I can do anything please let me know. Just remember that you guys need to be there for each other. This is just so very sad. My love and prayers are with you.”

Amira Lollysa expressed:

“I’m so incredibly sorry my friend! I wish I could take your pain away!”

Michael Jessen noted that he was there for Anny and Robert, writing:

“Oh Anny, that’s an unimaginable loss…. I am so sorry for you, Robert, and the family…. There are no words to describe the devastation…. You have all of our love and support”

Juliana Custodio said:

“I can’t imagine the pain you are going through, I still can’t believe. I’m devastated, I’m here for you always, so sorry.”

Anny’s Pillow Talk co-star Loren Brovarnik then added:

“Our hearts are broken for you! We cannot imagine what you are going through, but as always, we are here for you!”

As fans know, the TLC couple first appeared on the seventh season of the popular series back in 2019. Robert had proposed to Anny within just eight hours of meeting her when he traveled to the Dominican Republic on a cruise. They then tied the knot in September 2019. The pair welcomed their baby boy Adriel in September 2021, with the momma sharing the news with fans on Insta alongside a picture of their newborn:

“I present to you my prince Adriel Hassan born on 9/7/2021 of 9 pounds 3 ounces and 21 inches, I thank God that he took care of me and everything went well. mamabear, mama in love ………..baby outfit @glamkbaby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anny (@anny_dr02)



The two are also parents to a 20-month-old daughter named Brenda. Robert has five kids from four previous relationships, as well.

We cannot imagine the pain they must be feeling right now. Our hearts go out to Anny and Robert during this difficult time.

[Image via Anny Francisco/Instagram, 90 Day Fiancé/YouTube]