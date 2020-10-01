90 Day Fiancé Stars Paul Staehle & Karine Martins Both DROP Restraining Orders Amid Marital Chaos! HUH!?

Good news — we think — 90 Day Fiancé stars Paul Staehle and Karine Martins have dropped their restraining orders against each other!

According to court docs obtained by Us Weekly, the embattled reality stars requested to dismiss three emergency protective orders on September 16, and they now no longer have to appear in court in December for a hearing on the matter. It’s an interesting development, seeing as Staehle, 37, and Martins, 24, have both alleged that the other has been a danger to them and their 18-month-old son, Pierre, over the past few months.

As we reported, Paul claimed earlier this summer that the Brazil native and their baby were missing after an altercation. He then alleged that his estranged wife filed a “full restraining order” against him, telling fans on his Instagram Story:

“I’m not allowed to be around her or my son, within 500 feet of them at all.”

In her written statement, Martins claimed Paul raped her and held onto her Green Card so she couldn’t leave the country. She wrote:

“I am terrified he will hurt me or hurt my son because I runned [sic] away from him and I am even afraid to go back to Brazil now because he can go to Brazil and hurt us.”

The plot thickened in July when the Kentucky native requested a protective order of his own, claiming Karine had “assaulted” him and tried to injure him by putting glass in his food.

He alleged in the court docs:

“I previously found glass in my food. I found similar glass shards from an item she broke.”

A judge later ordered Karine to cease communication with her hubby and stay 500 feet away from him.

But the story took an even crazier turn a month later when Paul revealed on social media that Karine was pregnant with their second child — and he would not be allowed to see the kid, per the restraining order. Staehle explained in the post:

“I have had to double up on my therapy to cope with this madness, Her motion against me with false allegations is for a 3-year restraining order against me and both my children. Alimony and child support. But I cannot see her or my children at all… I have to cope [with] the fact I probably will never see my wife and son again. Or see the birth or ever see my unborn child… I have lost my sons.”

Well, here’s to hoping that the dropped restraining order means a reconciliation of some kind — but it’s hard to imagine things can ever be amicable between the two at this point after such troubling accusations, don’t you think?!

What do U make of this new development, Perezcious readers??

