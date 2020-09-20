90 Day Fiancé Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Arrested By ICE & Released Within Hours Over ‘Misunderstanding’ — What REALLY Happened Here?

What a wild past 24 hours it has been for 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima, who was taken into ICE custody on Saturday afternoon.

The 34-year-old reality TV star was arrested by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers on September 19, only to be released just hours later, as her legal team told TMZ it was one big “misunderstanding.” However, if you’re a fan of the drama-filled TLC series that follows couples who’ve applied for or received the K-1 visa to marry a foreign citizen, then you know this the last government agency you want knocking at your door!

Related: 90 Day Fiancé‘s Paul Staehle Reveals Estranged Wife Karine Martins Is Pregnant Amid All Their Drama!

Larissa was reportedly booked right when she and boyfriend Eric Joseph Nichols were packing up a U-Haul truck to move out of their Las Vegas residence and head to their newly purchased home in Colorado Springs. At the time, the starlet’s friend Carmen Nys updated fans about the arrest on her Instagram Story, writing:

“Hi everyone, I am here with Eric Nichols [right now], @LarissaLimaReal just got arrested buy ICE when she was about to leave their house and move to Colorado. We have no clue why. I want to let her family, fans and friends know that we are going there right now and as soon, as I have more info I will keep you guys posted. Send prayers.”

Dos Santos Lima’s rep Lindsay Feldman later told the outlet her legal team was “working meticulously” on her release and their hard work ultimately paid off since she was eventually released within hours.

Larissa then shared a video on IG thanking fans for their concern. “Hi everyone, I’m out,” she said in the clip, adding that the people at ICE were “very nice” and she was “good to go.” Well, that’s a relief. The agency has come under fire recently after a whistleblower revealed doctors were performing mass hysterectomies on female detainees. Talk about dodging a bullet!

See her message to followers (below):

Hmmm. Inneresting…

As we mentioned up top, Larissa’s calling this out-of-the-blue arrest a misunderstanding, but it’s unclear what her supposed offense was this time. It’s worth mentioning that she’s been in trouble with the law before and flirted with deportation after she was arrested twice in 2018 for domestic battery against then-husband Colt Johnson. Charges were dismissed after her first arrest and she was not charged over the second incident.

It appears fans won’t have to wait very long to hear her side of the story as Dos Santos Lima promised to divulge more details in a forthcoming YouTube video on Sepetember 30. In a follow up post, she wrote:

“Hey guys! September 30th you will be able to see everything about my life on my YouTube channel. I will be talking about my children in Brazil, as well as my arrests. I want to apologize to all of you for the delay in my answering questions. These are personal and delicate topics which I have to be sure I share with necessary sensibility.”

Stay tuned for that, Perezcious TV addicts! In the meantime, what do U think happened here? Kind of strange that agents caught up to her right as she was about to leave town, isn’t it? There’s obviously more we don’t know about judging by that ominous announcement, right?

Share your theories with us (below) in the comments!

[Image via Eric Joseph Nichols/Instagram]