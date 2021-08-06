Aaliyah Music Coming To Streaming For First Time After Reveal Of Shocking Death Details

Great news for fans of classic early 2000s pop music and R&B: Aaliyah is finally coming to streaming!

According to Forbes, after years of popular demand, Blackground Records has finally signed a deal with Empire to slowly roll out their entire catalog on all the major streaming services! That means Toni Braxton, early Timbaland, Jojo, and of course the One In A Million singer herself, Aaliyah. This will mark the first time many of her songs have been available digitally.

So far there’s no concrete release schedule, just “soon” — but the outlet notes this move does also open the door to new physical media releases as well.

The fantastic news comes on the heels of one of the most disturbing stories we’d heard about Aaliyah in quite some time.

In case you missed it, a new book is coming out this month called Baby Girl: Better Known As Aaliyah, which contains an interview with a man who was there at the airport before the pop star got on that fatal flight in the Bahamas.

Kingsley Russell, who was just 13 years old and acting as the entourage’s baggage handler for tips while they were filming her Rock The Boat music video on the Abaco Islands, claims Aaliyah never consented to getting on the plane that killed her.

He maintains two decades later that she sat in his aunt’s taxi and refused to get on the plane, which was too small and being overloaded. However, because she wasn’t feeling well, she took a pill someone in her team gave her, presumably a sleeping pill, and passed out.

Once the fighting over the plane’s weight ended and the pilot suddenly agreed to take the extra person and baggage, her unconscious body was carried onto the plane.

The twin-engine Cessna crashed immediately after taking off, less than a minute based on witness testimony. It’s likely, if this story is true, that she never woke up.

It’s a truly horrible thing to consider, that she never even knew what was happening to her. Maybe that was for the best, in at least she wasn’t terrified or in pain?

In any case, we are just happy to celebrate her life and her music again, and so happy you can do so soon on your favorite streaming service. Until then…

